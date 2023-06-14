Two Rutland City Public Schools’ principals are retiring this year, and though both have said they have mixed emotions about their departures, they shared it is time to head on to the next adventure.
Susanne Engels, principal of Northeast Primary School, and Patricia Beaumont, principal of Rutland Middle School, are stepping down from their positions after serving the district for 31 years and close to 6 years, respectively.
Beaumont, who began as principal of RMS in the fall of 2019, said that the decision stemmed from wanting to spend as many years as possible doing the things she loves.
“First of all, I think I’m still on the top of my game. I can still run with the kids and do all that. I just think people sometimes stay in jobs too long. I love my job and, if I were 10 years younger, I would stay here for 10 more years. But I want to hike in the West,” Beaumont said. “I want to stay young as long as I can.”
Beaumont said her journey into education happened after she had started her family, when she began considering a job that would be more conducive to raising her three children.
“I became a math teacher, specifically, because it was always my worst subject in school. I know that sounds crazy, but I was a good student, and I never understood why I didn’t understand math. After I studied the teaching of mathematics, I quickly learned why I didn’t understand it when I was a kid,” Beaumont said.
Over the years, she has taught math at Otter Valley Union High School, served as assistant principal and principal for Rutland Town School, served as principal at Shelburne Community School and even taught math for a little more than two years at RMS before assuming her role as principal.
Similar to Beaumont, Engels said her journey into education also wasn’t immediately clear.
“I started out in my undergraduate years studying science, but then I always worked at summer camps all through high school and college,” Engels said. “It just dawned on me that I was studying something, but in my free time doing what I loved — being with kids. So, why not change my major to working with kids?”
Beginning her teaching career in 1987, Engels said she worked as a special educator and quickly developed an interest in the styles of learning and the behavioral needs of children.
As such, she went back to school to study child psychology and took a job in the field within RCPS shortly after.
Engels later went back to school to study leadership in schools while working as the coordinator of RHS’s Allen Street Campus for a little over three years.
“That was amazing, wonderful, challenging work. But then an opening came up at Northeast, and I applied for it. It was working with kids around learning and relating with each other, working with adults and supporting a culture and climate to make for optimal learning and growth,” Engels said. “But 12 years is a lot of time for a principal, and I think it’s a good time for a change for me and for Northeast School.”
Reflecting on their careers as principals within RCPS, Beaumont and Engels shared some of their favorite memories.
Beaumont spoke to her and her team’s work with integrating project-based learning into curriculum and revamping the school by developing RMS’s Maple, Birch and Hickory houses to create stronger connections between faculty and students.
Engels recalled watching her staff rally to help students adjust after the pandemic, the many occasions when families have been brought into the school and every ceremony, concert and celebration that showcased the successes of students.
RCPS Superintendent Bill Olsen said Beaumont and Engels have left significant marks on their school communities during their tenures.
He highlighted Beaumont’s work with the Tarrant Institute, a program that transforms Vermont middle schools to increase community connection, and Engels’ work with positive behavioral interventions and supports.
Olsen added that Justine Ruhlin, the current assistant principal at Rutland Intermediate School will take over for Engels and Rob Becker, the current head of school for the International Programs School, will take over for Beaumont.
“It has been great to have these two people who have had so much experience and have been able to navigate through every challenge. Nobody wants to lose that, but I think the folks coming in to take their place have great experience as well,” Olsen said. “(Susanne and Pati) still have so much to offer the community, so my well wishes are that they continue to share their talents with the Rutland area.”
