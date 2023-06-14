Two Rutland City Public Schools’ principals are retiring this year, and though both have said they have mixed emotions about their departures, they shared it is time to head on to the next adventure.

Susanne Engels, principal of Northeast Primary School, and Patricia Beaumont, principal of Rutland Middle School, are stepping down from their positions after serving the district for 31 years and close to 6 years, respectively.

