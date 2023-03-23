Two Rutland County elementary leaders are recipients of Principal of the Year awards from the Vermont Principals’ Association.
Christy Coloutti, principal of Rutland’s Northwest Primary School, received the Henry Giaguque Vermont Elementary Principal of the Year award.
Debbie Alexander, principal of Pittsford’s Lothrop Elementary School, received the National Association of Elementary School Principals National Distinguished Vermont Principal of the Year award.
“Both Christy and Debbie are such highly regarded leaders within their communities,” said VPA Executive Director Jay Nichols. “Strong leadership is fundamental to school improvement and school growth. They exemplify that work.”
There are four Principal of the Year awards given out each year to Vermont educators who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and community impact. Winners are chosen from principals who have been nominated by someone in their community.
Coloutti, an educator of 25 years, said she was shocked to hear she had won the award, but she was grateful to have been given the honor.
“I love doing things to highlight our school. However, I don’t necessarily like to be in the highlight,” she said with a chuckle. “But I was so appreciative of the call (from VPA).”
Coloutti began as principal for Northwest last July and, according to Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen, she has done a fantastic job of filling the shoes of her predecessor, Loren Pepe.
“It’s really nice that she had the opportunity to be recognized like this because she really does deserve it,” Olsen said. “It’s a really hard job being a school administrator. You have so many different obligations pulling you in different directions, but she handles it so well and maintains that very positive, supportive stance that an administrator needs to have.”
Coloutti starts every day with her staff with a positive quote to get them excited and prepared for the day, adding that all she wants for her staff and students are for them to be safe and happy at school.
She shared that a recent quote of the day from Francesca Reigler was: “Happiness is an attitude. We either make ourselves miserable or happy and strong. The amount of work is the same.”
Alexander, the principal of Lothrop for eight years, also said she was surprised to have been nominated, given that she is surrounded by “so many talented Vermont leaders in education.”
She added that she considers herself a collaborative leader with a philosophy that all children want to learn and can do so successfully with the right experiences and support.
“Lothrop is a wonderful school. We have an amazingly kind, compassionate and supportive staff and the community is incredibly supportive of its school. I always feel like I just have to ask for what we need and someone from the community is there to help us. We couldn’t be any more fortunate than we are to have what we have for community supports,” Alexander said.
Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert said that Alexander is incredibly deserving of the award for many reasons, including how visible and accessible she is within her community. Hubert added that Alexander’s work helping facilitate the creation of structures to support students both academically and social-emotionally is also worth noting.
“She’s one of those rare leaders who sits at the table and is both able to advocate for her school, its programs and its students, but is also able to say, ‘What do our students need in the system? What do we need to do to get them there?’ She’s just an exceptional principal (and) leader. And I continue to be grateful for her colleague-ship,” Hubert said.
Alexander and Coloutti expressed excitement for the years to come at their schools, and an appreciation of their community and of VPA for the honor.
“When you think about these awards, they’re really awards for the whole school,” Olsen said.
