WATERBURY — Two state troopers have resigned following an internal investigation, Vermont State Police have announced.
The resignations of Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen were effective on Friday. VSP claims both were voluntary resignations.
WATERBURY — Two state troopers have resigned following an internal investigation, Vermont State Police have announced.
The resignations of Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen were effective on Friday. VSP claims both were voluntary resignations.
Both troopers were assigned to the Westminster barracks.
State Police said they began investigating the troopers in February following complaints police leadership received about “inappropriate and racist” comments the two made while playing an online game while off duty.
“The comprehensive investigation was unable to substantiate every allegation raised against the troopers, but the information that was corroborated represented a serious violation of the Vermont State Police Code of Conduct,” reads a State Police news release on the matter.
Police claim there is no evidence that the troopers displayed bias during their police work. The release claims the two took full responsibility for their actions and expressed “profound regret.”
“They also acknowledged the damage their conduct has had on the Vermont State Police, and they apologized for their behavior to the people of Vermont, their colleagues, and Department of Public Safety and VSP leadership,” the release states.
Police said Jensen was hired in 2018 and had been assigned to the Westminster barracks since 2019. Greco was hired in October 2021 and was assigned to the barracks in March 2022. Both were graduates of the Vermont Police Academy.
State Police say they now consider the matter closed and through the investigation didn’t find that any other VSP members had violated the organization’s Code of Conduct.
According to the release, on Wednesday, the State Police Advisory Commission was consulted about this by Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison, who’d found that misconduct had occurred and that discipline was in order. The release states that VSP is “fulfilling its obligations under Act 56 and has reported all applicable violations to the Vermont Criminal Justice Council.”
