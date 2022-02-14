WALLINGFORD — Two town residents are squaring off for the opportunity to represent Wallingford on the Mill River School Board.
Nicholas Flanders is challenging incumbent Liz Filskov for a three-year seat at the polls this Town Meeting Day.
Filskov, who has served one term on the school board, said she’s running again to continue the work that was begun during her first term, such as updating the district’s vision and goals.
A French language and francophone studies teacher at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Filskov said her nearly two decades of experience as an educator has served her well on the board.
“I care very much about public education. I care very much about the children in our community,” she said.
Filskov added her financial experience managing large budgets in the private sector also has aided her as chair of the board’s finance committee.
During her time on the board, Filskov said she has been particularly proud of standing up to people who have pushed back on the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion work.
“That work is extremely important for not just our students but for society,” she said.
Her commitment to that work has drawn scrutiny from some community members who have criticized her conduct on social media platforms and in emails as unprofessional and called for her resignation.
Filskov, who publicly has apologized for her conduct, said she has learned for those incidents and while she maintains her position on those matters, she admitted she could have taken a better approach in expressing herself.
“I represent a segment of my community. People who share my values. And I have to stand up for the people who put me in office and who support my representation,” she said.
Looking beyond those issues, Filskov said hiring a new superintendent is a priority, calling it the board’s “first order of business.”
Flanders, a manufacturing manager at Kalow Technologies in Rutland Town, said he is running because he wants to give back to the community.
A longtime volunteer scoutmaster, Flanders said he prizes being connected to his community and instills that sense of service in his scouts.
“Mill River deserves the best,” he said. “Getting on the board is one way to put your pulse on things.”
A Mill River Union High School alumnus who currently has three children enrolled there, Flanders said he will represent all voters like they were his own family.
“As a parent and family man, my decisions would always be based on what is best for the students, parents and community,” he said.
Flanders said he believes the school board could improve communication with the community, calling for stronger collaboration.
“The community speaks and they need to listen,” he said.
Like Filskov, Flanders agreed the superintendent search was the most important issue currently before the board.
“That’s going to be a task that requires some due diligence on their part,” he said.
A third candidate, Paul N. Garland, is running unopposed for another two-year seat on the school board.
