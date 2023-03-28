CHITTENDEN — Candidates for the position of Barstow Memorial School principal met with community members via Zoom Monday night to answer questions regarding why they are the best fit for the position.

Moderated by Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert, the meeting began at 6 p.m. and allotted a roughly 45-minute forum for each candidate. Topics raised during the evening included what experience candidates bring to the position, how they intend to support para-educators and how they will increase community involvement with the school.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.