CHITTENDEN — Candidates for the position of Barstow Memorial School principal met with community members via Zoom Monday night to answer questions regarding why they are the best fit for the position.
Moderated by Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert, the meeting began at 6 p.m. and allotted a roughly 45-minute forum for each candidate. Topics raised during the evening included what experience candidates bring to the position, how they intend to support para-educators and how they will increase community involvement with the school.
Candidate Bob Myers has served as the interim principal at Barstow for two months, and prior to that taught social studies and humanities at the school for 23 years.
He said in his opening statement at the meeting that during the past few years, he has branched out into more administrative roles, such as chairing the local standards board and operating as the middle school team lead.
Candidate Jenn McLemore is a Rutland native and has served as the principal of Proctor Junior Senior High School for the past two years. Prior to her time at Proctor, she taught at Rutland High School for 11 years and then served as assistant principal for Mill River Union High School for two years.
One of the first community questions asked of McLemore was how she plans to transition from being an instructional leader at the high school level to doing so at the elementary level.
“Any area that I might need some work in as far as curriculum, I seek out professional development in those areas,” McLemore said in response. “Talking with teachers about their practice and looking into the programs that they’re using is really important. I’ve asked questions recently (such as) ... ‘Where do you want to go? Where do you see yourself?’ And so, I think one of the strongest points of me is my work ethic.”
Similarly, Myers was asked what challenges he might experience — or already has experienced — switching from teaching colleague to building administrator.
“My focus in the early days (as principal) was really trying to build and find joy in the work that we do,” Myers said at the meeting. “I knew a lot of the people that I needed to talk to and the groups that I needed to work with. Trying to figure out what my place was with all of those pieces and what kind of leader I wanted to be in those different situations was something that I really worked on towards the end of February.”
The candidates had similar views on the issues of supporting para-educators and increasing Barstow’s involvement with the community greater Chittenden community.
McLemore, who said in an earlier response that she is the current 504 coordinator for Proctor, said that it’s important to recognize what para-educators bring to the building and that she would work to involve them in any decisions made regarding the students they work with.
Myers also said that para-educators deserve recognition for their contributions, adding that sometimes all it takes is checking in and listening to what they need.
In terms of involving community members with the goings-on at Barstow, both candidates suggested inviting people into the school for events, career days and after-school activities.
Both candidates were also asked why they felt now was the right time in their professional career to make the switch to this position.
Myers, who was asked specifically in terms of why he had not accepted previously presented opportunities for advancement, said that he had indeed been approached by schools, namely in his hometown of Woodstock, but that Barstow was where he wanted to be.
“I really feel I have a great connection with the kids at this school (and) a really terrific relationship with the faculty members. And I feel the combination of those two things puts me in an ideal position to really test the waters on what I have been building across my career in terms of admin experience,” he said.
McLemore was asked why she wanted to make the switch from high school administration to elementary level, to which she responded that there is something endearing about working with students at an age where they have a genuine excitement toward learning.
“I really think (elementary) is where our passion for education is,” she said. “Some of that zest for education wears as you get into the older levels. I really want to be a part of the influence on students that keeps that excitement for their education alive.”
In an interview on Tuesday afternoon, Hubert said that she and the rest of the principal screening committee had looked over surveys on Tuesday that were submitted by community members responding to Monday’s meeting. The search committee is composed of parents, teachers, staff and other administrative colleagues from the district.
Hubert said she anticipates being able to make her recommendation to the Barstow School Board on Wednesday, adding that the board will make an official decision when they meet on April 10.
“The number of people who showed up to the forums and also did the surveys is indicative of what a fabulous community (Barstow) is, how supportive it is and how keyed in the community is to the success of the school and the students,” she said.
