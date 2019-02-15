A first-timer and Rutland’s most persistent aldermanic candidate are competing to finish William Notte’s term.
Matthew Reveal and Daniel White are running for the remaining year on the seat Notte vacated after he was elected to the Legislature in November. Reveal is the owner of Muckenschnabel’s and is seeking public office for the first time. White is a retiree who has run for alderman unsuccessfully at least a dozen times.
“I’m trying again,” White, 64, said. “I figured I’d try it and see how it went. ... I’m community-oriented. I’ve served on various boards in the past. I like to help out where I can. ... I’d like to have more teamwork, get things done, try to have more communication in committee meetings.”
White said he would particularly like to help pass some sort of bicycle safety ordinance.
“There’s no headlights, no real control of bicycles at night,” he said. “You can hardly see them sometimes, zipping through driveways.”
White said he would like to restore the regulations he remembers from the 1960s, when he said bicycles were registered.
“I’m not saying there’s bad bicyclists per se, but there’s a few out there that zip around, cause accidents,” he said. “Even if I’m not elected, I’m going to see what I can to at least have a committee work on that bicycle safety issue.”
White said he would offer voters consistency.
“There’s people who come and go,” he said. “They run, are on the board for a little while and then give it up. I don’t think that’s right.”
Reveal, 42, said he has always paid attention to politics but only recently felt like he had the time to get involved.
“Before I bought Muckenschnabel’s, I was a sales rep for one of the beer companies, and I traveled all over,” he said. “Now that I own my own place downtown ... I’d like to step up.”
Reveal said he sees the city as being in a tight financial spot. He said the aldermen did a good job in the most recent budget process, and he wants to help keep the budget down. However, he also said that the city’s infrastructure is in sore need of attention.
“Our roads and sidewalks are a mess,” he said. “We’re one of the oldest cities in the state and I think that has been neglected.”
Reveal said catching up will be more affordable if the city finds a way to attract new businesses while retaining existing ones.
“I wish I had a solution, but I think it’s a process of continuing with the long-term goal on the path the aldermen have started,” he said.
Reveal said he has managed budgets in the six-figure range.
“I don’t think we have too many business owners on the board right now,” he said. “I think some of my insight could come in handy. ... I really want to do what’s best for Rutland. I grew up here and I chose to raise my family here. I really want to see it succeed.”
