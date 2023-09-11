BURLINGTON — A Burlington man with more than 40 felony convictions in state court cases will face the federal court system for an armed robbery committed during his latest crime spree, officials said Friday.

Eric J. Edson, 52, of Ethan Allen Parkway, was nabbed by state police and Vermont game wardens in the town of Georgia on Thursday after a two-week crime spree spread over three counties, authorities said.

