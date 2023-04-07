In the early hours of Saturday, April 3, 2021, Rutland City Police responded to a shooting in Room 100 at the Quality Inn on South Main Street.
There, they found Jonah Pandiani, 19, dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Jonah had been partying in the room with some friends, including Kahliq Richardson.
Several witnesses later described Kahliq, who was 18 at the time, as “showboating” with a 9mm pistol that had come into his possession several weeks earlier.
At some point in the night, the others in the room had fallen asleep. The only witness in police affidavits to describe the actual shooting was Kahliq himself. Another witness said he woke to the sound of a gunshot and saw Kahliq holding the gun, a shocked expression on his face. Kahliq dropped the gun and fled. He turned himself in to police later that day.
Kahliq was arraigned on April 5, 2021, on the charge of manslaughter, to which he pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, he has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of illegal possession of the firearm while using drugs, in connection with the shooting. The gun charge carries a maximum of up to 10 years in prison. The manslaughter charge carries a sentence of between one and 15 years. Last year, Kahliq was hit with another federal charge after testing positive for drugs multiple times while free on pre-trial conditions, which landed him in custody, where he remains. The manslaughter case is awaiting a trial date.
Now, two years later, Jonah’s mother, Rebecca Lambert, reflects on the tragic death of her son and her struggle with navigating the legal system in search of justice.
Funny, sweet and kind
Jonah Christopher Pandiani was born Feb. 3, 2002, to Lambert and John Pandiani in Rutland.
Lambert, 42, is a Rutland native, who has lived in Arizona for the past seven years, where she works as a manager at a Dunkin’ Donuts.
Lambert said she went to college for psychology and trained to be a substance abuse counselor but found the work too emotionally challenging, saying she’d “take everybody’s stuff home with me.”
“I never used my education — for its purposes, anyway — but it helps me a lot with understanding people,” she said. That foundation seems to have created in her a deep well of compassion that she instilled in her son.
She described Jonah as a typical boy growing up: He loved football and basketball, playing video games and riding dirt bikes.
“Jonah was a good kid,” she said. “He was challenging sometimes and a little rambunctious, but he was funny — funny, funny — and sweet and kind.”
She noted his charisma, saying he had the kind of personality other kids gravitated toward.
School was a struggle for Jonah, who had ADHD, but Lambert said he thrived at Rutland High School’s Allen Street Campus — an alternative program that focuses on hands-on learning — where he was enrolled as a senior at the time of his death.
“He definitely bonded with the teachers there, and he was excited about getting his high school diploma,” she said.
Jonah had recently broken up with his girlfriend with whom he had been living. His father, John, was in prison at the time for a parole violation, according to Lambert. As a result, Jonah had been couch-surfing with friends. Lambert said he was planning to join her in Arizona and finishing school remotely. At the time of his death, he was waiting on his COVID-19 stimulus check so he could buy a plane ticket.
“I offered to buy his plane ticket and get him out here myself, but he had his stimulus money coming, and he didn’t want to burden me with it, so he opted to wait,” she said. “And then we just never got to get him here.”
Room 100
Jonah and Kahliq had been friends since kindergarten or first grade, according to Lambert. They both attended Allen Street Campus, where teachers often relied on Jonah to rein in Kahliq when he was having a difficult time, she said.
“Jonah was incredibly protective of the people that he cared about,” she said, noting that Jonah was aware of Kahliq’s personal struggles growing up.
“Jonah was never the kid to pick on somebody for that or to laugh at somebody for that,” she said. “Jonah gravitated towards those people. … He saw the brokenness and the hurt in people, and he just was there. … I think it’s got a lot to do with why he was so close to Kahliq.”
On the night of April 2, Jonah had tagged along to the Quality Inn with a friend who was seeing a woman who lived there. Kahliq was there, too.
The group partied together in the room. Lambert said they “did what 18-, 19-year-old boys do: They smoked weed and probably drank some beer” — and possibly did some cocaine.
Kahliq would later tell authorities he had been using crack cocaine before the shooting.
Lambert acknowledged it wasn’t an ideal environment to be in.
“Of course, I worried about the people he’s around, the decisions that could get made by a group of boys under the influence of anything, those sorts of things,” she said, noting that Jonah wasn’t a “hotel kid,” and he wasn’t living at the Quality Inn.
According to Lambert, Jonah told her Kahliq had obtained a gun about a month earlier. He had even sent her a video of Kahliq showing it off.
She said Jonah had been spending more time with Kahliq in the weeks before his death. “I think Jonah felt like he was probably the only one who could take the gun away from Kahliq,” she said.
She recalled that Jonah told another family member he was afraid Kahliq was going to end up killing somebody. “Jonah sensed something coming. He did,” she said.
Lambert cited reports from witnesses who said Jonah had disarmed the gun several times that night before he was ultimately shot.
“Kahliq had to reload the gun four times in order for this to happen. Jonah was just trying to keep everybody safe,” she said.
Lambert said she struggles with Jonah’s death being characterized as accidental or the result of “showboating.” Kahliq had told police the gun had gone off when he was passing it to Jonah. However, prosecutors have cited the autopsy report, that states Jonah was shot from behind, while seated, the bullet entering the crown of his head and lodging in his throat.
“I don’t know what would possess (Kahliq) to pull the trigger. And I don’t know that I ever will. But this was not horseplay,” Lambert said.
She said Jonah had texted a friend for a ride home before he was shot and was waiting to be picked up.
The ride, she said, allegedly arrived at the same time as the ambulance that was called for Jonah.
‘My whole world came undone’
In Arizona, Lambert’s phone rang at around 5:30 a.m. April 3. It was Jonah’s ex-girlfriend.
“She said, ‘Jonah … was shot in the head, and he was killed,’” Lambert recalled.
“And my whole world came undone. … It’s like nothing I’ve ever known. Just pain.”
Lambert immediately called the Rutland City Police Department to get more information. She said it took seven hours for someone to verify Jonah’s death.
She reflected on the anger and rage, depression and helplessness, the fear and guilt she felt in that moment — and has experienced ever since: “This has taken everything from me. He was my son. He was my best friend. He was my champion and my conscience, and he was my humility and my sensibility.”
Lambert noted the additional pain of breaking the news to Jonah’s half-sister, Taylor Lennon, who was 22 months his junior.
“They were closer than close. They completed each other,” she said, recalling an assignment Taylor had had in second grade where she was asked to draw her favorite superhero. She picked Jonah.
“I thought, losing him, I thought I was going to lose her for a minute,” she said. “I was really, really scared. … It’s just the hardest, hardest thing I’ve ever seen, to watch her lose her brother.”
Lambert said Taylor experienced anxiety attacks and depression in the wake of Jonah’s death, but she has persevered. The tragedy has motivated Taylor, now 19, to pursue a career in education. Today, she lives near her mother in Arizona, where she works as a teacher at a day care facility. Lambert said Taylor aspires to become a school teacher and eventually a principal, adding, “It’s given her something purposeful to do.”
Lambert flew back to Vermont the day after the shooting.
Later that week, she found herself at the Quality Inn, visiting friends who happened to be staying there. Before leaving, she visited Room 100. At first, she said she didn’t want to go inside, but said she felt she needed to see it. She said the room looked largely untouched from that night. Jonah’s blood was still on the carpet.
“I went to the spot where my son took his last breath and sat there for 15 minutes sobbing,” she said.
Seeking justice
Lambert said she spent the next year in a fog.
Much of that year was fighting to keep Kahliq from obtaining youthful offender status, a provision in Vermont, where individuals younger than the age of 22 who are charged with a crime can petition to move their case from criminal court to family court. Once there, proceedings are closed to the public, and prison is off the table as punishment.
Lambert worked with a victim’s advocate and drafted several victim impact statements. It was a long, difficult process, she said, that forced her to relive the ordeal and feel revictimized.
“It was hell. I should have been grieving the loss of my son, and getting some kind of counseling, and just really being able to focus on me, my family and our immediate needs and the loss of Jonah. But I couldn’t because we had to fight every day to see that (Kahliq) was held liable for taking (Jonah’s) life.”
Lambert said she would like to see the youthful offender statute changed in Vermont, so the requirements for acceptance would prohibit any and all violent offenses. She has started a petition calling on Gov. Phil Scott to revise it.
“Nobody guilty of any violent offenses should be eligible for a program that essentially leaves you with no record,” she said. “I really would love to see that changed, and I’m not sure how to go about it myself.”
In one of her victim impact statements, Lambert stated that while she understood the intent and purpose of the program, she argued “there must be perimeters and boundaries around it to prevent it from being abused.”
“We are promised accountability,” she wrote. “Yet we sit (here) today considering removing accountability from someone who willingly, intentionally, and without remorse took the life of another.”
A judge ultimately rejected the youthful offender request in April 2022, keeping the case in criminal court.
Lambert said she will attend the trial once a date is set. She said she “wants to be in a courtroom with Kahliq to have him have to look at me. For him … to see the pain that he’s inflicted on us. I want to see if there is any remorse at all.”
Accountability and forgiveness
The charge of manslaughter carries with it a minimum sentence of one and a maximum of 15 years in prison. Lambert said her preference is for Kahliq to receive the maximum, citing the need for accountability.
“He took my son’s life, so I don’t feel that 15 years would be inappropriate in any way,” she said, while acknowledging the sentence likely will be lighter.
Lambert said she doesn’t believe the shooting was premeditated, but said she still struggles with the manslaughter charge, arguing it’s not a weighty enough punishment. Nonetheless, she said she understands prosecutors wanted to bring charges on which they were confident they could get a conviction.
And despite Lambert’s quest for justice, she said she doesn’t want to see Kahliq simply locked away in a cell and forgotten. The goal of the justice system should be rehabilitation. “We don’t want to be putting broken, damaged, dangerous people back out into society every time we release them,” she said.
Lambert said she believes Kahliq needs help.
“I’m terrified, because I know this young man; he’s not healthy, he’s not well. He will do this to another family, he will do this to another mother. He will hurt somebody again. I don’t know that it’ll take somebody’s life, but … he’s a threat,” she said.
Such compassion is unexpected, given the circumstances, but Lambert said she draws inspiration from what she noted was her son’s boundless love for others.
“Jonah would have forgiven him … because his heart is so big. He would have wanted me to forgive him. And I’m not there. But I don’t want to see him get worse,” she said.
‘It’s never gone’
Two years on, Lambert still is haunted by Jonah’s death.
She said she doesn’t sleep much. When she does, nightmares are common, but she said the dreams are worse, “because when I dream, Jonah is alive.”
Lambert said she continues to work her job and parent her five other children, ages 3½ to 24, but she said her life has been on hold since Jonah died.
“It’s all I can do to function through my days,” she said.
“This, this grief, this pain that I’ve come to know so well, it’s never gone,” she said.
Yet Lambert presses on, keeping focused on the eventual trial, and staying strong for her family — even as she continues to feel Jonah’s loss so deeply.
“I need to see this through, for him. We really need to get this trial date set,” she said.
When asked what keeps her going, she answers without hesitation: “Jonah.”
“Jonah’s what keeps me going, because I live for him now. I live because he can’t. I live because he would want me to,” she said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.