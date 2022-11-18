Olympic gold medalist and curling champion Tyler George stopped by Rutland Intermediate and Middle Schools on Friday morning to speak at two assemblies with students about his experiences with the sport and his journey to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

A Duluth, Minnesota, native, George told students that he “grew up in a curling club” because his parents owned the club in his hometown. Winning bronze at his first World Championship as a junior in 2001, George went on to compete in the 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2017 World Championships, winning fourth, fifth, third and fourth, respectively.

