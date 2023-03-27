Goddard-1.jpg
Members of Local 2322 of the United Auto Workers, which represents staff at Goddard College, has gone on strike after negotiations with the school administration broke down.

 Photo by Sarah Milligan

PLAINFIELD — Members of Local 2322 of the United Auto Workers, which represents staff at Goddard College, has gone on strike after negotiations with the school administration broke down.

The strike went into effect Friday noon. On Monday, the college issued a statement that indicating talks were continuing.

