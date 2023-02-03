It’s not clear what will happen to the approximately 1,200 individuals living in Vermont hotels on state-issued vouchers when funding for the program runs out, whether that’s on March 31 or June 30.
On Friday, the House passed the Budget Adjustment Act, which allocates enough funding to carry the Transitional Housing Program to the end of June. It was slated to end March 31 when Federal Emergency Management Agency funds for it ran out.
According to a statement from House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Rep. Diane Lanpher, D-Vergennes, chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, the Budget Adjustment Act contains $13.42 million in general funds for the General Assistance Temporary Housing Assistance Program. It also appropriates $7.5 million to “house others beyond the targeted populations to the end of the fiscal year,” and requests that the Department for Children and Families come up with a sustainable housing plan for these populations, among other housing related items.
The program began during the pandemic as a way to house homeless people. It’s not the same program that the state has had in the past that houses homeless people in hotels during cold weather.
In Rutland Town and Rutland City, a large number of people have been housed at the Cortina Inn, Days Inn and Quality Inn, and it’s created an issue, according to a number of local officials and business owners. To the north, The Hilltop in Berlin also has been used to house individuals.
House Rep. Paul Clifford, R-Rutland City/Town, said Wednesday that he planned to offer an amendment that would not see the transitional housing program funded.
“The reason I want to do this is because of the impact it’s had on the city and the town, which I represent,” he said. “We’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars on public safety agencies like police and fire and rescue, and they’ve been strained. Not to mention there have been numerous cases of vandalism and shoplifting, drug overdoses and even loss of life down there, they’ve all been tied to the program.”
He said he’d be more than happy to be among those working on an adequate plan to find housing for those on vouchers.
House Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, said on Friday that Clifford had told him he would offer the amendment. It failed by a voice vote.
Clifford had said he was not hopeful the amendment would get through, but offered it to make a point that there’s an issue with the program in Rutland and something needs to be done.
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, said he expects the Budget Adjustment Act likely will be changed by the Senate, but he can’t say how. As far as the hotel voucher program goes, he said something has to change.
“We can’t keep putting people in hotels and motels and hoping that somehow they avail themselves of the services that are available to help them transition into more permanent housing, he said. “I don’t know that necessarily it will be a cliff, so to speak, where the door is shut and everyone says good luck to you, there are transitional programs available to people if they choose to avail themselves of that.”
The program is administered by DCF.
Nicole Tousignant, economic benefits director of the Economic Services Division in DCF, said that as of Wednesday, the Transitional Housing Program had 1,217 people in it statewide.
“We have been working with this population for the last several months,” she said, adding that teams have been created to work with people at the hotels to move them into more long-term housing situations, a task complicated by the statewide housing shortage.
“There is a housing shortage in Vermont and there is not the expectation that teams are going to be able to rehouse everyone who is in the emergency or transitional housing programs at the end of March,” she said. “Really, it’s about providing support for making sure they work with who they need to work with.”
DCF is working under the assumption the program will end March 31.
She said she doesn’t have an estimate on the number of people who will have nowhere to go after that date.
“I can say there are different bills in the Legislature right now that expand housing beyond March 31 but, yet again, that was not part of our original expectation for this program, and it will depend on what the Legislature decides to pass,” she said.
The program is open to Vermont residents, which the rules of the program define as people physically in Vermont who plan to live here on a permanent basis. It does not track where they were from before they came here. Criminal background checks are not part of eligibility, she said.
Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven in central Vermont, said most of the people in the hotels on these vouchers have lived in Vermont for many years.
“I don’t think we’ve made a huge dent in the problem,” he said on Friday. “Washington County has a lot of homeless people.” As of Jan. 23, 482 people in Washington County could be considered homeless, according to DeAngelis.
Moving people into a longer-term housing situation has been a slow process, he said. He’s hopeful that if the program ends, whenever it ends, it makes exceptions for vulnerable populations like the elderly and families with children.
“I think a great number are going to be faced with trying to find something else, and the problem is, there’s nothing else,” he said. “The shelter system is virtually at capacity, so I assume people will do what they do when they’re desperate, some will sleep in their cars, some people will go camping, some people will try to find a relative or a friend they can double up with or sleep on a couch, so I imagine that’s what is going to happen.”
If that’s the case, better in June when it’s warm than in March when — at least in Vermont — it isn’t.
The issue isn’t unique to Vermont, DeAngelis said: homelessness is an issue nationally.
He said that the opioid epidemic is driving much of it, but shelters also are seeing more people older than 60, whereas they weren’t several years ago.
Rutland Town Select Board Chair Don Chioffi said he’s extremely frustrated that the program keeps being extended.
The town has an agreement with the owner of the Cortina Inn, Anil Sachdev, that has the inn paying the town $22,500 monthly until the program runs out March 31. Chioffi claimed that per the agreement those payments will continue should the program be extended. That covers the additional police and emergency services generated by the inn. Chioffi said the state still isn’t being paid rooms and meals taxes, however, and there’s still a negative impact on the community that it’s not being compensated for.
Chioffi indicated that he’d like to see the restrictions tightened on who can benefit from the program.
There certainly have been problems in Rutland tied to the hotels where large numbers of these vouchers have been issued, said Notte, but letting funding run out won’t address the issue.
“If these funds were just suddenly to disappear these folks would be camped out in every park in the city; they would be working their way into every empty house in order to stay warm,” he said, adding this would lead to a bigger safety issue than there is today.
This was the wrong remedy years ago and still is wrong! Taxpayers should be outraged over this “solution” and waste of monies. There is an abundance of programs for the “vulnerable “ already. Enough is enough!
Bring back dormitory style insane asylum buildings and commit people who are unable or refuse to be a positive tax paying citizen. Coddling these folks is not helping and throwing wasted dollar and dollar is NOT an investment and solely incentivizing the dependent welfare state!
