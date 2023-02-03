Quality Inn
Buy Now

The Quality Inn in Rutland city is seen here. It’s not clear what will happen to the approximately 1,200 people living in Vermont hotels on state-issued vouchers when funding for the program runs out, whether that’s on March 31 or June 30.

 Staff Photo

It’s not clear what will happen to the approximately 1,200 individuals living in Vermont hotels on state-issued vouchers when funding for the program runs out, whether that’s on March 31 or June 30.

On Friday, the House passed the Budget Adjustment Act, which allocates enough funding to carry the Transitional Housing Program to the end of June. It was slated to end March 31 when Federal Emergency Management Agency funds for it ran out.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(2) comments

WhatsupRutvegas
WhatsupRutvegas

This was the wrong remedy years ago and still is wrong! Taxpayers should be outraged over this “solution” and waste of monies. There is an abundance of programs for the “vulnerable “ already. Enough is enough!

Report Add Reply
WhatsupRutvegas
WhatsupRutvegas

Bring back dormitory style insane asylum buildings and commit people who are unable or refuse to be a positive tax paying citizen. Coddling these folks is not helping and throwing wasted dollar and dollar is NOT an investment and solely incentivizing the dependent welfare state!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.