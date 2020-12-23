A provision of the city charter declared unconstitutional by a federal judge 27 years ago will remain in place for the immediate future.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee met Thursday to discuss the ban on political activity by members of the police and fire departments, adjourning with no action taken. Board President Matt Whitcomb said Friday that the consensus was that the ban needs to remain in place, but given that court ruling, he hopes that will not be the last word on the matter.
"I'd like to say it's an issue that remains in committee, but I do at the same time wonder if it'll be addressed in the immediate future," Whitcomb said.
Twin portions of the city charter that have been in place since 1906 say that no member of either department "shall act as an officer of any political party, attend any political convention as a delegate, participate in any manner whatever in any canvass in behalf of or against any candidate for any city, county, state or national office, campaign, or take any part whatever in political matters other than to vote, nor be a candidate for any public office or hold any public office.”
This became an issue earlier this year when Rutland City Police Cmdr. Matthew Prouty appeared at a honk-and-wave event with his wife, who made an unsuccessful bid for one of the city's seats in the Legislature. Prouty's appearance — out of uniform and off-duty — prompted a complaint and a finding by the city that Prouty had violated the charter. The department issued Prouty a letter instructing him to adhere to the provision in the future.
Shortly after, the 1993 ruling declaring the provision unconstitutional surfaced. A city police dispatcher who had been told she could not run for Select Board in Rutland Town had sued the city, and Judge Franklin Billing Jr. found that the provision was overly broad, violating the dispatcher's First Amendment rights. In the ensuing years, two ballot measures that would have removed the language from the charter entirely were rejected by voters.
The Charter and Ordinance meeting was called as a result, and Whitcomb said the committee was convinced that the public good was served by the prohibition. He said the case for retaining the clauses was argued convincingly by Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant, who could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.
"You really don't want someone ... using a position of power to influence," he said. "We'd like to believe no one would ever do that, but that's the spirit of the language that's in there."
Whitcomb acknowledged there was a problem leaving the language in as-written when it had already been declared constitutional.
"I do think, ultimately, we will reapproach it, knowing that, as it is, it doesn't do much," he said.
