MONTPELIER — Data released by the state Department of Labor released on Friday indicates the seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for July was 2.1%. This reflects a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from the prior month’s revised estimate. The civilian labor force participation rate rose to 61.7% in July, according to the state data.
The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 3.5% — down slightly from June.
In Barre-Montpelier, 478 individuals reported being unemployed, or 1.9% of the workforce. Last month, that figure was 2.3%. A year ago, it was 2.9% for the region.
In the Rutland region, 531 individuals reported being unemployed, or 2.6% of the workforce. Last month, that figure was 3.2%. A year ago it was 4% for the region.
“Vermont’s labor force has grown, every month this year. This is welcome news for businesses looking to hire, but even with the addition of about 7,000 to the labor force, the labor force in Vermont remains around 20,000 below pre-pandemic levels,” said Commissioner Michael Harrington, adding that the difficulty of hiring for Vermont businesses can be seen in the monthly job openings data which shows 15 consecutive months of total job openings above 20,000.
“Prior to this streak, the historical data never exceeded this threshold, making this an excellent time for those looking for work or those interested in changing careers. The department has resources for both jobseekers and those looking to hire,” said Harrington.
The seasonally adjusted Vermont data for July show the Vermont civilian labor force increased by 860 from the prior month’s revised estimate. The number of employed persons increased by 1,129 and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 269.
The July unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.7% in White River Junction and Burlington-South Burlington to 3.3% in Derby.
Meanwhile, slightly fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to stand out as one of the strongest segments of the U.S. Economy, the Associated Press reported this week.
Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Aug. 13 fell by 2,000 to 250,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week's number, which raised some eyebrows, was revised down by 10,000.
The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 2,750 to 246,750.
The number of Americans collecting traditional unemployment benefits increased by 7,000 the week that ended Aug. 6, to 1.43 million. That's the most since early April.
Unemployment applications generally reflect layoffs and are often seen as an early indicator of where the job market is headed.
Hiring in the United States in 2022 has been remarkably resilient in the face of rising interest rates and weak economic growth.
The Labor Department reported earlier this month that U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July, more than double what forecasters had expected. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, tying a 50-year low reached just before coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy in early 2020.
The United States recovered with unexpected strength from 2020′s COVID-19 recession, leaving businesses scrambling to find enough workers.
That's not to say the U.S. economy doesn't face challenges. Consumer prices have been surging, rising 8.5% in July from a year earlier — down slightly from June’s 40-year high 9.1%. To combat inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark short-term interest rate four times this year.
Higher borrowing costs have taken a toll. The economy contracted in the first half of the year — one measure suggesting the onset of a recession. But the strength of the job market has been inconsistent with an economic downturn.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.