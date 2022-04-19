The United Way of Rutland County is hoping the community has a bit more to give.
The organization has extended its annual fundraising drive — which in turn pays for a variety of community services from numerous local organizations — to Aug. 31 as it tries to close a massive gap. The United Way announced this week it is short $150,000 on its $420,000 fundraising goal. Its leadership attributed much of this to lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to get back in the door,” said Cathy Petrini, a board member. “That’s the biggest thing. Over the last two years it’s been hard to get in to those businesses. We’re still here. We’re still looking for people to help. We’re not stopping.”
Ashley Bride, who took over as the executive director for the local organization last year, said they were pledging to Rutland County that they would continue their work.
“We are here to see the trends, to pick up on them, and to create a thriving fundraising opportunity for Rutland County,” she said. “We need to embrace donors and show them where their investment is going. We are at a pivotal point but we are changing with the times.”
Bride said they conducting a listening tour of donors, which showed a strong interest in projects aimed at longer-term economic development, but also a desire to keep helping vulnerable Vermonters to get through immediate difficulties.
“We have Stamp Out Hunger coming right up,” she said. “Folks in Rutland County have said they want the three food shelves to be involved. ... While our community is shifting, it is still showing up and rising.”
In a typical year, the United Way funnels money to more than 20 local organizations. It also works more directly on some initiatives, such as its “Happy Feet” children’s shoe donation program, which Bride said they are working to get into more schools.
“Schools are a place of education, but it’s also that first contact with families,” she said.
Petrini said that with money tight, they also are having applications reviewed by a grant writer who can help connect local organizations to other funding sources. She said they have yet to miss a grant cycle, and are hoping enough donations come in by the end of August that this one goes undisrupted.
“We’re still here,” she said. “We’re not going away.”
Businesses and individuals interested in donating can visit UWrutlandcounty.org
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.