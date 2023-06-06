HUBBARDTON — Local firefighters were called to a home on Route 30 Monday to extinguish a fire onto which someone had thrown a 5-gallon container of gasoline.
Hubbardton Fire Chief Don Brown said Tuesday that a neighbor called to report the fire at approximately 9 p.m. The caller reported an explosion with fire working its way up a hill.
“They had some brush burning and they thought they could throw a 5-gallon gas can on it, and that’s what happened,” said Brown. “Where they were burning, behind it … it’s so dry, it instantly started burning, but as far as the explosion that’s what it was, just a 5-gallon gas can exploding.”
Outdoor burning requires a permit from the local forest fire warden, he said, and no such permits were being issued due to the dry weather. He said that he’s contacted the local warden, whom he expects will have a conversation with the homeowner about the need for burn permits.
Brown said the fire was relatively minor, with no injuries being reported.
