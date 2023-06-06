HUBBARDTON — Local firefighters were called to a home on Route 30 Monday to extinguish a fire onto which someone had thrown a 5-gallon container of gasoline.

Hubbardton Fire Chief Don Brown said Tuesday that a neighbor called to report the fire at approximately 9 p.m. The caller reported an explosion with fire working its way up a hill.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

