When Kathryn Smith arrived at Furlan & Associates less than a month ago to start her summer internship, she quickly found she needed to learn some terminology.
“I walked in my first day, and I didn’t know what an affidavit was, I didn’t know what a subpoena was, I didn’t know any of this stuff,” she said. “I went home after the first day of my internship and googled everything, basically. That was definitely the hardest part.”
Smith, a 17-year-old rising senior at Hartford Central School in Hartford, New York, has learned more about the technical details of legal work during her time at the firm, where she is interning as part of Upward Bound.
Upward Bound is a federally-funded program that helps low-income and first generation students prepare for and apply to college. Smith participates in Upward Bound at Castleton University, which is open to high school students from Vermont and New York. The summer intensive lasts for six weeks, during which time the students live at the university, and it includes college coursework and excursions, along with internship placements.
Smith said she wanted to work at a law firm because she is considering entering the legal profession. After her internship at Furlan & Associates, which ends this week, she feels more confident that she wants to be a lawyer.
“I’ve done everything from organize case files to read case files to drafting subpoenas,” she said. “We’ve gone to court a lot. We went to federal court, we went to family court, we went to a case hearing.”
Ronald Ferrara, the attorney supervising Smith’s internship, said he tried to introduce her to various aspects of legal work, including organizing files and going over evidence to prepare for depositions. Also, he tried to take her to different kinds of court proceedings.
“I wanted to make sure she had the opportunity to actually come into the courtroom,” Ferrara said. “Judge Hoar was nice enough to take a few moments on the bench and invite her up to have a chat, a little colloquy, about her presence in the courtroom and what it means to have new people coming into the profession.”
Smith said she enjoys sorting through files and familiarizing herself with a case of Ferrara’s, which he said will go to trial in the fall.
“I wish that my internship would last a little bit longer so I could see how that case progresses,” she said. “I’m glad that Upward Bound was able to give me the opportunity to have this internship.”
Smith is not the only Upward Bound student with a legal internship in Rutland this summer. Montana Stomski, a rising junior from Wells, is working in the public defender’s office, and she said her favorite part is hearing the stories attorneys tell.
“I’ve always wanted to help people and now this internship is something I can do to help people,” she said. “I’m thinking of going into the police force and then maybe going into the FBI eventually — that’s like my big dream. But it’s going to take me awhile to get there.”
For now, Stomski is learning the ins and outs of a legal office, and she is considering which colleges she wants to apply to. She credits Upward Bound with helping prepare her for the next step in her education.
“Upward Bound is amazing,” she said. “They helped me figure out colleges and what I wanted to be. ... They give me real experience and help me tour places to figure out where I want to go.”
At the end of this summer, the Upward Bound students at Castleton will take a trip to Boston to tour colleges, though Stomski said she wants to stay in Vermont for college to be near her family.
For her part, Smith wants to go to college in New York City, and she hopes to continue down the path toward being a lawyer.
“I’m one of those odd people who actually does enjoy watching the give and take that lawyers have to do constantly,” she said. “I’m very much looking forward to being a lawyer and arguing like they do.”
