MONTPELIER – It's still a year out from launching, but there's already momentum gathering to celebrate the commission of the nuclear attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792).
The submarine is under construction at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, and is due to be commissioned in a ceremony in late spring or early summer next year. It will be the third navy vessel to bear the state’s name.
The USS Vermont is a Virginia Class submarine, the latest complement of fast-attack submarines to succeed the Los Angeles Class, such as the USS Montpelier. When complete, it will be 377 feet long, 34 feet wide and will displace 7,800 tons. It will man a crew of 132.
The submarine's commissioning committee is comprised of 27 members from across the state who are currently planning a series of events to mark the sub's launch. It aims to raise $250,000 for events and commemorative memorabilia to celebrate the commissioning.
Committee chairwoman Debra Martin, who organized many events for USS Montpelier crew members during Montpelier’s Independence Day celebrations, said the group has been busy reaching out to Vermont businesses to donate products for the commissioning ceremony which is expected to draw as many as 4,000 people. At least Vermont 50 submariners, corralled by retired Coast Guard member Bill Mattoon, have agreed to volunteer for the cause, Martin said.
“This is the big event, and we want to have our Vermont products there, representing Vermont, who we are, and that we are proud to have another ship named after our little state of Vermont," Martin said.
So far, the committee has planned a dinner for the crew, a lunch for boat sponsor Gloria Valdez, a former deputy assistant secretary of the Navy; and a reception for sponsors, donors, ship builders and VIPs.
The group is also developing products to promote the commission of the submarine. It's partnered with Vermont Teddy Bear to create Dewey Bear, named after Admiral George Dewey, a U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet admiral from Montpelier known for his 1898 victory in the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War.
The stuffed animal — which comes in a 15-inch traditional or 13-inch "floppy" style — wears a T-shirt emblazoned with the USS Vermont. A portion of proceeds will support the USS Vermont crew, Martin said.
In appealing for funding support, Martin noted the committee is responsible for raising money for all events associated with the ceremony while the Navy pays for the actual commission. She looks forward to traditions like bestowing a plank owner plaque — a token that signifies each member "owns" a plank on a newly commissioned vessel — and the unique sendoff.
The committee is working with the Coast Guard station in Burlington to transport several gallons of Lake Champlain water to the sub's “float off” on April 1, the first time the vessel will enter the water. The lake water will be poured over the submarine before its launch ahead of a year of sea trials.
“It will be the first water to touch the boat, from Vermont,” Martin said.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we've made some great strides," Martin continued. "It's such an honor to be a part of this. Let's show our country how proud we are to have a third ship named after the state of Vermont."
To learn more about the USS Vermont, visit www.ussvermont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.