MONTPELIER – A year out from launch, there is gathering momentum to celebrate the commission of the nuclear-attack submarine USS VERMONT (SSN 792).
The submarine is under construction at General Dynamic Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, and is due to be commissioned in a ceremony in late spring or early summer next year. It will be the third navy vessel to bear the state’s name.
The USS VERMONT (SSN 792) Commissioning Committee is comprised of 27 members from across the state that have been working on organizing Vermont’s participation in the commission of the submarine and calling on Vermont businesses to contribute products. The committee is organizing a series of events before and during the commission of the submarine in Connecticut. There is also a $250,000 fundraising goal to pay for events and commemorative memorabilia to celebrate the commissioning of the submarine.
The USS VERMONT is a Virginia Class submarine, the latest complement of fast-attack submarines to succeed Los Angeles Class of attack submarines, such as the USS Montpelier.
The USS VERMONT is the 19th Virginia Class submarine under construction at General Dynamic Electric Boat. When completed, it will be 377 feet long with a hull diameter of 34 feet, a draft of 30 feet and will displace 7,800 tons.
Events planned by the commissioning committee before and during the commissioning ceremony in Connecticut include: a barbecue dinner for the crew; lunch for boat sponsor Gloria Valdez, a former deputy assistant secretary of the Navy; and a reception for sponsors, donors, ship builders and VIPs. There will also be a platform breakfast before commissioning ceremony and a post-commissioning reception which follows the commissioning ceremony that is expected to be attract by as many as 4,000 people.
Commissioning committee chairwoman, Debra Martin, who has organized many events for USS Montpelier crew members during past visits to Montpelier’s Independence Day celebrations, said the committee has been busy reaching out to Vermont businesses to donate products for the commissioning ceremony. The committee is also organizing attending marketing and public events around the state to build support for events associated with commissioning ceremony.
“We hope to have all donated Vermont products to give out at the post-commissioning reception,” Martin said. “This is the big event and we want to have our Vermont products there, representing Vermont, who we are, and that we are proud to have another ship named after our little state of Vermont.
“We have developed a pretty good-sized list of events happening around Vermont. We are contacting all of them to see if we can have a presence there, set up a table and display our materials,” Martin added.
Martin said another committee member, Bill Mattoon, a retired member of the Coast Guard, has been contacting Vermont's former and active submariners to support the commissioning ceremony.
“Fifty submariners have reached out to us so far and have volunteered their help in any way they can,” Martin said.
Another committee member, Gary Frymire, has developed a website for the commissioning committee.
Martin said there were already products being developed to promote the commission of the submarine.
“We just formed a collaboration with Vermont Teddy Bear which has just designed a T-shirt for our Dewey Bear, named after Admiral George Dewey,” Martin said, referring to the Montpelier-born admiral of the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet, noted for his victory at the Battle of Manila Bay in the Philippines in 1898 during the Spanish-American War.
“It is now on sale on our website at www.ussvermont.org. There are two sizes. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the Dewey Bear will help the committee to provide support to the VERMONT, her crew, and in keeping with the US Navy traditions, a memorable commissioning ceremony,” Martin added.
In appealing for funding support, Martin noted that the commissioning is responsible for raising money for all events associated with the commissioning ceremony while the Navy pays for the commission of the submarine.
“Our committee, a volunteer group of 27 statewide members, has a goal to raise $250,000 to help pay for all the expenses associated with all of the events, advertising, public affairs and materials, along with expected traditional gifts to the crew, boat and sponsor,” Martin said. “We will be asking for donations from the defense contractors, Vermont businesses and organizations. One of the traditional gifts to the crew is plank holder plaques that will be a big expense.”
Other novel ideas include working with the Coast Guard station in Burlington to transport several gallons of Lake Champlain water to the “float off” of the boat on April 1 this year, the first time the boat enters the water. The water will be poured over the boat before its launch ahead of a year of sea trials.
“It will be the first water to touch the boat, from Vermont,” Martin said.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us but, we've made some great strides. It's such an honor to be a part of this. Let's show our country how proud we are to have a third ship named after the state of Vermont,” Martin added.
To contact Debra Martin, call 802-249-0487 or email ussvermont792@gmail.com. To learn more about the USS VERMONT, visit www.ussvermont.org.
