KILLINGTON — A dispute between a rental vacation home owner and the town is now in Environmental Court.
Vincent Connolly, of Morrisville, is the owner of the property at 287 Estabrook Road through his company, Killington Mountain House LLC. He rents the home out through the website Vacation Rentals by Owner (www.vrbo.com). In August, Killington Zoning Administrator Richard Horner sent Connolly a notice of violation saying he’d violated the town’s zoning bylaws by renting the home out to more people than it was permitted to hold.
Horner told the Herald in a past interview that town zoning regulations permit two people per bedroom, limiting the Killington Mountain House — as it’s referred to on vrbo.com — to six occupants. At the time, Connolly had it listed as being able to sleep 28 people. The notice ordered Connolly to stop advertising and renting the building to more than six people.
On Tuesday, the vrbo.com listing claimed the property has five bedrooms and sleeps six.
Connolly appealed Horner’s notice, but the Zoning Board of Appeals denied it, siding with Horner.
A second notice of violation was issued to Connolly by Horner on Nov. 21, according to documents provided to the Herald. The second notice claimed Connolly had changed the use of the structure to a commercial hotel from a single-family dwelling.
The second notice accuses Connolly of violating Section 610 (1) of the town’s zoning bylaws, “No person shall commence any land development or change in use without a zoning permit issued by the Administrative Officer.”
No such permit was issued, according to the notice, which orders Connolly to stop using the Estabrook property as a commercial operation.
Connolly's attorney, Brooke Dingledine, of the Barre firm Valsangiacomo, Detora & McQuesten P.C., said Tuesday the second notice of violation will be appealed as well and both it and the one from August will go before the Environmental Court.
Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth said at the Jan. 11 Killington Select Board meeting that the town’s attorney is monitoring the case and will file any motions that are appropriate.
Connolly referred questions to Dingledine, who said her client has owned and been renting out the Estabrook property since 2005, grandfathering him against the bylaws that came about in 2006 and in 2017.
She said Connolly’s operation does not fit the town’s definition of a commercial use, as outlined by the bylaws in effect when he started doing it.
The violation notice sent in November disputes this, however, saying the language of Section 601 (1) hasn’t changed since June 12, 2004.
The second notice also points out that when the property was transferred in 2005 from Erik Heupler to Connolly and Jeffrey P. Bauer, the property transfer tax return listed it as a single-family dwelling. According to the property transfer tax return dated July 16, 2014, when it was transferred from Bauer and Connolly to Killington Mountain House LLC, the property was listed as commercial.
Dingledine said none of this legally makes the property a commercial use. She said many other properties in Killington are being used in a similar way with no violations being sent.
She said Connolly has until Feb. 4 to file with the Environmental Court a statement of questions, which are issues it wants the court to resolve.
