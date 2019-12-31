MONTPELIER — For weeks now, both sides of the debate over vaccinations have been waging a war of words on social media in the Capital City.
The high-profile debate has played out in communities across Vermont, especially following national media coverage of outbreaks of measles in 10 states due to low immunization rates. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease, causing a rash and fever and can lead to pneumonia, lifelong brain damage, deafness and death.
Some religious groups that oppose vaccines claim vaccinations are responsible for a rise in autism in children; however, those claims are widely disputed.
There have been posts on both Montpelier Front Porch Forum and local Facebook pages through much of 2019. In recent weeks, at times, the debate on social media has become heated, divisive and polarizing, with some FPF users begging participants to find other forums in which to communicate and debate.
Matthew Sellers, a certified massage therapist in Montpelier and South Burlington, is one of the people who has voiced strong views about the efficacy and safety of vaccines.
Sellers said he and other “anti-vaxxers” have a problem with lawmakers mandating the vaccination of children, as well as the insulting nature of the online debate. He also complained that drug companies are not held liable for the safety of their vaccines that he maintains make children susceptible to illness and pose a risk to others.
“Our rights are being legislated to choose the medicine we see fit to put into our bodies, especially our children’s bodies,” Sellers said. “I don’t agree with being mandated by the government to do so.
“We are considered (to be) science-deniers at this point,” Sellers said, noting he had been denied access to Front Porch Forum for part of December because he had been told he had posted too many messages on one issue. He also pointed out his intelligence has been questioned and he has been insulted openly, often using strong language.
“The science isn’t fully in,” Sellers said. “A lot of proponents will tell you that (vaccines) have been saving lives, which I’m not going to argue might be true; but they’ve also been destroying lives.
“There are no long-term studies of fully vaccinated children against unvaccinated children ... so we don’t know exactly what is occurring to children who are now receiving some 72 doses of vaccines by the time they’re (18). That concerns me,” he added.
Z. Baker, another anti-vaxxer on FPF, claimed the four largest drug makers – GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Sanofi and Pfizer – had marketed drugs that were unsafe or had committed other questionable actions that put people’s lives at risk. Several other individuals using the Montpelier FPF noted that the World Health Organization had, for many years, approved and recommended vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella, and that the benefits of vaccinations far outweighed the risks.
Christine Finley, immunization program manager at the Vermont Health Department, said the risk of a measles outbreak is always a concern for health officials.
While the overall percentage of students immunized was high in Vermont, it required a vaccination rate of 95% of children in child care or school to provide “community immunity” from an outbreak, she said. However, there are 114 schools with an MMR vaccination rate of less than 95%, according to health department statistics.
Finley said the national scare over the measles prompted many parents to ensure their children were properly vaccinated.
“I think vaccines have always been controversial, and I think what we’re seeing now is parents are trying to do the right thing to protect their children,” Finley said.
Finley noted that the widespread eradication of many diseases since the 1950s had, in some cases, allowed parents to become complacent about the need to be vaccinated. Some parents also had strong beliefs that pharmaceutical medications should not be trusted, or they said vaccination was against their moral, ethical or religious beliefs.
Finley stressed that drug companies that make vaccines had to meet a higher level of safety because they were being administered to “a healthy population” versus drugs that were used to treat an ill population.
“In the United States, the advisory committee on immunization practices that makes the recommendations to the (Centers for Disease Control) for the use of vaccines carefully reviews the data on safety,” Finley said. “It has to go through three levels at the Food and Drug Administration to ensure that it’s safe and effective in the population and then goes through other trials.
“Not only do we monitor them before they’re recommended but vaccines are monitored after they’re recommended, so you can see the population’s impact. I believe we have a strong system to ensure the safety of vaccines,” she added.
Then, to one of the more pointed arguments made by anti-vaxxers, Finley disputed the claim vaccines had caused an increase in autism in children.
“There is absolutely no evidence that vaccines cause autism,” Finley said. “There have been multiple studies that have looked at this, not only in the U.S. but internationally.”
Finley pointed to a 1998 article by Andrew Wakefield in The Lancet that had since been widely discredited as false reporting. Wakefield’s claim that the MMR vaccine caused autism led to a decline in vaccination rates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Italy, resulting in a rise in cases of measles and mumps and serious illness and deaths.
Finley also noted that for those who failed to be vaccinated against the measles or mumps could lead them to be at greater risk from other diseases.
“Clearly, the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks,” Finley said.
Finley added there is a danger that people who hold strong views about vaccination, or are distrusting of sources, might “double-down” on their position.
“Sometimes when you provide facts about something, sometimes it can make people more strongly hold to their position. It’s called the ‘backfire effect,’” Finley said.
In Vermont, vaccinations are commonplace.
According to the 2018-2019 data from the Vermont Department of Health, 97% or 75,454 K-12 students met the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination requirement, minimizing the risk of an outbreak. Coverage was slightly lower in independent schools at 93.2% or 8,990 students.
The percentage of children in Vermont with a religious exemption was unchanged at 2.6% while 0.2% of children in child care had a medical exemption against vaccination, usually because immune-system deficiencies put them at risk from significant side effects. Vermont eliminated the non-medical philosophical exemption for vaccination in 2015.
However, for children entering kindergarten in public schools, the percentage who have a religious exemption increased from 3.7% to 4.4% and was significantly higher for children entering kindergarten in independent schools at 13.1%.
To view Health Department vaccination data by school, visit https://www.healthvermont.gov/disease-control/immunization/vaccination-coverage#ViewData
stephen.mills
@timesargus.com
