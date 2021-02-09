Rutland is feeling the love this Valentine’s Day.
Last Friday, second-graders from Northeast and Northwest Primary Schools in Rutland delivered about 300 handmade Valentine cards to 16 local businesses in the downtown district.
According to Nikki Hindman, marketing and events director at the Downtown Rutland Partnership, “Valentines to Rutland” started in 2019 when a local teacher approached the DRP with the idea to display student-made Valentines in the windows of downtown businesses to show off kids’ love for the community.
Last year, the project grew to include students being invited to hang the Valentines in the windows themselves and participate in a downtown-wide scavenger hunt during which they located various city landmarks.
“It was a really fun activity for both business owners and children alike,” Hindman said. “It’s really fun to see the kids’ faces light up as they walk into these places that they recognize from going to with their parents.”
Plans needed to be changed up this year, however, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We, obviously, couldn’t have the kids visit us, but we wanted to still offer the second-graders the opportunity to make Valentines and put them in downtown windows,” Hindman said, explaining that parents volunteered to deliver cards.
Lindsey Etcheson, volunteer coordinator at Northwest Primary, was one of those parents. She and Loren Boudreau, volunteer coordinator at Northeast Primary, organized the project at their respective schools.
“Our kids worked really hard. It was a whole planning process (and) a writing process as well,” Etcheson said. “They had to think what they love about Rutland and write it out.”
Etcheson said she and Boudreau brought their own children along for the deliveries last Friday while fresh snow fell on downtown streets.
“It was beautiful. I mean, it’s just perfect Vermont weather,” said Etcheson, who moved to Rutland with her family last summer from Kansas City, Missouri.
She said a common theme among the students was love for city parks, places to eat and Rutland Free Library.
“We had a lot of kids say they liked their school and their friends,” she said. “It was really touching to see from a child’s point of view what they love about Rutland.”
Etcheson said the project was an opportunity for the students to practice good citizenship, which is a theme both schools have been focusing on this year.
“This work worked out perfectly. We were able to not only partner with another school to do this but partner with the downtown. It was a very neat project from start to finish,” she said.
Hindman said she enjoys the tradition, calling it “a spot of warmth and a very cold time of year.”
“These Valentines, they highlight many of the things that we don’t always appreciate about our area, whether it’s our city parks, our small business owners, our families, our events and everything else,” she said. “It’s really fun to see what kids remember about visiting the district.”
Downtown business owners agree.
Ivan Rochon, owner of Diamonds & More, said his front door on Center Street is lined with cards.
“The kids were cute when they came in. … Adults always appreciate reading them,” he said. “It’s nice to have the kids participate in downtown.”
Farther up Center Street at Speakeasy Café, owner Bridget Scott called the tradition “a no-brainier.”
“When kids use their time and creativity to make Valentines for their town, you hang those valentines in your windows for the world to see,” she said.
Scott’s front window is currently covered with the red, white and pink heart-shaped cards, sporting handwritten messages.
“The teachers care enough to direct the kids’ energy into love for Rutland, the kids put genuine thought into what they love most about their community, downtown businesses get to show their support by pasting them in our windows, and passersby get to stop and reflect on all the things that really do make Rutland an amazing place to live,” she said. “It’s sort of like, ‘Come for the cute kids’ art project, stay for the civic pride.’”
