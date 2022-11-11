Unidentified vandals have smashed about 30 headstones in West Street Cemetery, according to city officials.
"They just jumped the fence," said Cemetery Commissioner Thomas Giffin on Friday. "They targeted the stones we had just repaired. It was very disheartening."
In addition to headstones being knocked over, Giffin said stones from the top of the mausoleum were kicked over.
"There was a very famous monument right on the front that had been repaired years before me," Giffin said. "It was broken into a dozen pieces."
Giffin said judging from the grass around the debris, he thinks the vandalism took place around Halloween. It was discovered earlier this week, and Giffin said he had spent the previous week in Bennington helping repair damage done in a similar incident there.
Giffin has led a massive volunteer effort over several years to clean up and restore the historic cemetery, which had fallen into disrepair.
"A lot of Rutland citizens put a lot of work and effort and equity and sweat equity into it," he said. "I don't think (the vandals) realize they're historic. They're marking Revolutionary War soldiers. They're marking the fathers and mothers of Rutland. They just think it's a neat thing to knock over."
Giffin said it was too late in the season to start repair work, so it would have to wait until early May.
Mayor David Allaire said he was determined to see the damage repaired as well.
"That's one of the reasons we locked it up — to dissuade people from doing that," he said. "Up to now, it worked. The park was looking beautiful."
Giffin said he wasn't sure there were any more security measures to take.
"I don't know what you'd do," he said. "You could put security cameras in. Then you'd just have pictures of people knocking over stones. ... I had thought we were past the era in the city where that happens, but I guess we're not."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.