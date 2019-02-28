WEST RUTLAND — The tenth annual West Rutland Variety Show will take place at the Town Hall at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, to raise funds for the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church's Rutland Meals Challenge.
Peg TV Executive Director Tom Leypoldt and WJJR's Terry Jaye will host the event, which will feature the St. Bridget and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church Choirs, dancers from “Just Dance” dance studio, and musicians from the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, among other performers.
In addition to the entertainment, there will be a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale, and all funds go to the Rutland Meals Challenge, which attracts over 300 volunteers every January to create packaged meals for donation to the local food shelves and the Vermont Food Bank.
For tickets and more information, interested parties can contact Olivia Boughton at 518-879-4654.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.