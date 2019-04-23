MONTPELIER — Vermont College of Fine Arts plans to sell a faculty house and 18 acres of land and use the money to launch an artists’ cooperative housing project in one of its residence halls.
College President Tom Greene said the actions were not a result of the college’s financial difficulties but acknowledged VCFA had to reconsider the use of its assets to ensure its future.
“The answer to that is, no, the college is not in financial trouble,” Greene said in an interview Monday. “There are several different pieces, and they’re separate and distinct.”
The actions come following news that Green Mountain College, Southern Vermont College and College of St. Joseph would close this year. Goddard College is facing losing accreditation over concerns about its future financial health.
The college has a permit to subdivide 29 College St., separating Frail House and the Louise Harwood Crowley Center for Faculty and Alumni, which share a half-acre site. Frail House, which the college plans to sell for $325,000, is a former Victorian family home the college used for many years as faculty housing before it built the more modern Crowley Center for use as faculty housing and conference space.
The college also plans to sell 18 acres of land on the southwest edge of Sabin’s Pasture, which was rezoned mixed-use residential in the fall of 2017, for $600,000. The change included a six-acre parcel with Barre Street frontage that was reclassified as high-density Riverfront District. At the time, the college discussed the possibility of a senior housing project on the site to generate income, but then decided against it after failing to reach an agreement with a developer. The other two six-acre parcels were designated as mixed-use residential and open land that would not be developed.
Green said money from the sale of the house and land could be used to pay for the renovation of Bishop Hatch Hall — currently used as dorm space for New England Culinary Institute students until the lease expires in August — as artist co-op housing.
“We’re deliberately looking at all our campus resources and deciding what is essential to run our operations and what is the best use of our finances,” Greene said. “It makes the most sense to sell both those places and reinvest those resources back into the property that we do use.”
Greene said he hopes the renovations of Bishop Hatch Hall will begin soon after NECI students leave.
“We’re going to move them in the interim to another dorm on campus, which is Dewey Hall, so that we can begin the process of refurbishing that building,” Greene said. “It is possible they may stay there beyond the end of their lease, but we don’t have a decision on that from their president, and we don’t know what their long-term plans are.”
Greene said he chose the idea for artist co-op housing based on a model in other cities.
“The idea behind it is that it’s very hard for young people and young artists — and there are plenty of them in this community — to afford to live in Montpelier,” Greene said. “So if there are people interested in communal living and having both a living space and a work space for approximately $600 or $700 a month, which is well below market rate in Montpelier, there’s an opportunity to attract some young people to town and artists and practitioners consistent with the mission of the college. It also helps us replace the revenue when NECI leaves.”
The Development Review Board will consider the college’s application for the conditional-use conversion of Bishop Hatch Hall into artist co-op housing at its May 6 meeting.
“Instead of having all the dorm rooms filled with people, half of them will be artist studios. I think in terms of impact it should be a non-issue,” Greene said.
The Academic Institution Planned Unit Development (AI-PUD) zoning that would normally guide development and change-of-use of college property is no longer in effect. The previous AI-PUD agreement expired in June 2017 and the former 2011 zoning regulations ceased to control new applications after the city adopted new zoning last year.
“The idea of an AI-PUD is to just create a framework,” Greene said. “It doesn’t mean you can’t make changes, knowing that institutions are constantly evolving.”
Greene said the college was not converting Bishop Hatch Hall into “artist condos,” addressing rumors circulating in the city.
“VCFA is going to own this building, this is a VCFA project,” Greene said. “It’s not someone else doing it in terms of the co-operative housing. It’s something we’re doing in alignment with our mission.”
Greene stressed that the sale of property and land and the artist co-op housing project were necessary for the college to plan for the future.
“We have a very old campus with a lot of deferred maintenance needs in other places,” Greene said. “So if we can take the resources of the sale and get some new roofs or other things on the rest of the campus, it makes sense to do it.”
