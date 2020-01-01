WEST RUTLAND - VELCO says the town has overvalued a substation and transmission infrastructure.
The utility has appealed its appraisals on the Pleasant Street substation property and infrastructure - poles, wires and related equipment. The filings include Board of Civil Authority decisions from September in which the BCA upheld the Board of Listers' appraisal of the substation while slightly reducing the appraisal of the transmission infrastructure.
The text of the BCA decision indicate that VELCO objected to a large jump in the appraisal of the Pleasant Street property, which went from $54,100 in 2018 to $436,700 in 2019. The utility argued that it was unfair for the town to increase the property by 744% when the rest of the town's properties only went up an average of about 15%.
The decision noted that the 2018 valuation was based on the 2008 townwide reappraisal, at which time most of the substation had not been built. The listers pointed to a purchase of land in West Rutland by Green Mountain Power in which that utility paid $75,000 an acre for property on which it built a substation.
The VELCO property, by contrast, was valued at $50,000 an acre for the 8 acres containing the substation and $915 an acre for the remaining 62 acres. The BCA decision expressed concerns that the listers had undervalued the property in light of the GMP purchase.
The decision on the transmission infrastructure hinged on the life expectancy of the equipment and the BCA found VELCO demonstrated least for the wooden utility polls, the listers were expecting the equipment to last longer than it should have.
The board took VELCO's replacement schedule of roughly 65 years for the poles as evidence that should be used as their lifespan instead of the 75 years listers used to calculate their depreciation. This led to a minor reduction in the equipment appraisal - from $40,397,500 to $40,072,900.
However, the BCA found that VELCO had not demonstrated any of its other equipment was unfairly assessed.
Town Manager Mary Anne Goulette referred questions to Board of Listers Chairwoman Lisa Wright, who could not be reached for comment. A call to VELCO's lawyer was not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.