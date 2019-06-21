KILLINGTON — Sarah Rasmussen and her family started doing the Vermont Adaptive Charity Ride six years ago with her son, Jack, who has a developmental disability that affects his motor skills. Rasmussen said her son, who is 17 years old, loves mountain biking and skiing, and that Vermont Adaptive has helped him get outdoors.
“We started working with Vermont Adaptive when Jack was in kindergarten. He went to the Killington elementary school, and they offer a program on Thursdays where the whole school goes skiing,” she said. “We wanted him to be part of the school program, so the school contacted Vermont Adaptive and asked if there was a volunteer guide who could come help him.”
Rasmussen and her family will participate in the ninth annual Vermont Adaptive Charity Ride this weekend to support the organization, as they have for the past six years. The event is expected to bring more than 40 cyclists with disabilities to Killington, along with their assistants and guides. More than 700 cyclists and mountain bikers are expected to attend, which includes rides that span from 5 kilometers to 100 miles Saturday, leaving from the Long Trail Brewery in Bridgewater Corners, as well as mountain biking at Killington Resort on Sunday. The fundraiser will coincide with Vermont Bike & Brew at Killington.
Vermont Adaptive hopes to raise as much as $300,000 to fund its mission of making outdoor recreation more accessible to everyone in Vermont, regardless of ability. Erin Fernandez, the organization’s executive director, said the event brings cyclists from all over New England.
“It’s grown into a really great opportunity to promote our programs and raise awareness to promote more inclusive sports and recreation,” she said.
The fundraiser helps Vermont Adaptive operate programs throughout the state and pay for their expensive specialized equipment.
“We’re just trying to make sure people have the same opportunities as everybody else,” Fernandez said, explaining that barriers to outdoor sports range from negative stereotypes about people with disabilities to the cost of equipment.
“Everybody should be able to enjoy the mountain lifestyle and adventure that Vermont affords,” Fernandez said. “We do programming throughout the state where we can take our equipment to communities that have underserved outdoor recreation programs for people with disabilities.”
Fernandez added that Vermont Adaptive will not turn away any interested outdoor lover, regardless of their ability to pay.
For Rasmussen, the charity has become a family reunion, and as they have for many years her extended family will travel from Boston, D.C. and New York to participate. They have someone doing the 60-mile bike ride, the 40-mile, and several members of the family will enter the 20-mile ride. Rasmussen, one of her sisters and Jack will do the Family 5k.
“It’s a great community event, for me, it’s a great family event, and ultimately it’s raising money to keep programs going with Vermont Adaptive, so it’s a triple win,” she said.
Rasmussen said in a community like Killington that revolves around outdoor activities, it is important that Jack be able to participate.
“Part of the Killington community is to recreate, to ski and mountain bike, and he wants to be part of it,” she said. “He’s slow and cautious and careful, but he wants to do it because that’s what everybody does.”
This year will be the first time that much of her extended family will see Jack mountain biking, and Rasmussen hopes they will make it to the resort Sunday so Jack’s family can watch him ride.
“We have 22 people up here for the weekend,” she said. “They have not seen Jack mountain bike yet, so we might bring them up so they can see Jack on the trails.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.