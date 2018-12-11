Vermont Adult Learning has had a tough year and is asking the city for a little help.
Michelle Folger, VAL’s regional director, said the nonprofit is gathering signatures to get a funding request on the March ballot for the first time in roughly 10 years. She said financial difficulties have forced the group to lay off two employees from the Rutland office and give up part of their Evelyn Street facility to make up for a roughly $100,000 shortfall. Folger said the nonprofit is largely state funded and funding has been largely flat for years.
“It’s like anything else — expenses over numerous years, Blue Cross-Blue Shield, salaries going up,” she said. “In all seven centers, we cut at least two people.”
The Rutland cuts include a full-time and three-quarter time employee, and the organization also had to stop renting the multipurpose room on the first floor of the building.
“It was $10,000 and there was no way I could afford it, trying to keep jobs,” she said. “I’m doing two jobs. I’m the director, but I’m also doing the orientations.”
Vermont Adult Learning provides GED and diploma classes to students who didn’t — or can’t — complete high school. State Director Joe Przyperhart said the state contracts with nonprofits to provide the services and that Vermont Adult Learning has the contract for seven Vermont counties, including Rutland. He said the state, after many years, finally increased the amount spent on adult education but still left the nonprofits with a shortfall. He said they also took a loss on a change in the formula for how the groups are reimbursed for certain services.
“We’ve done the belt tightening,” he said. “We’ve also done the other side of it.”
Przyperhart said VAL intends to tap into Vermont Department of Labor revenues with a workforce development program it piloted in Addison County and is now expanding into Rutland County.
Folger said the Rutland center averages 222 students in the course of a year. She said she is frequently asked why enrollment isn’t higher.
“These individuals, their life gets in the way,” she said. “If they’re working a full-time 8- or 10-hour-a-day job, it’s kind of hard to come to school to get a diploma.”
Of those who do find the time, she said many are at risk of losing their jobs if they don’t get a GED.
“That’s the norm now,” she said. “Eight years ago, people would be working without a GED or diploma and companies didn’t care. ... Now they want some certification training to know they have the skills to do what they’re supposed to do.”
Vermont Adult Learning is on the ballot in 12 towns, Folger said, seeking amounts ranging from $200 to $1,300 and totaling $7,000. The city would bring the total funding sought to $10,000, which Folger admitted would not make the biggest difference in the center’s $500,000 budget.
“I’d use it for materials here,” she said. “Instructional materials for us right now are around $6,000, $7,000.”
