Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan defended his decision not to prosecute anyone for the racial harassment directed at former state representative Kiah Morris.
Donovan offered his defense Wednesday at a forum organized at Rutland Free Library by the Rutland area branch of the NAACP. The forum was not specifically about the Morris case — organizer Tabitha Pohl-Moore said it was planned prior to Donovan’s announcement last week that he would not bring charges — but the case dominated the roughly two-hour discussion.
Donovan’s office investigated an online harassment campaign against Morris, who represented Bennington until she decided not to run again this year. Max Misch, a self-described white nationalist, made a number of racist posts on social media regarding Morris, but Donovan said none of them rose to the level where they could be prosecuted as threats. There were also reported break-ins at Morris’ house and car, as well as incidents of vandalism, but Donovan said the investigation was unable to tie any of those to a suspect.
“Obviously, that’s an outcome that many are disappointed in,” he said. “I’ve received a lot of calls from a lot Vermonters, and I want to say at the outset, I didn’t make this decision lightly. Of course, of course, we condemn racism, and no one should conflate our decision with somehow condoning racism.”
Donovan said in order to prosecute someone for speech, there must be a “true threat,” and that case law has established a high bar for such a threat, especially when the speech regards public figures like politicians. He pointed to cases regarding someone posting online about putting a bullet in the president’s head, about urging sexual violence against a governor’s daughter, cross-burning and the Westboro Baptist Church’s protests at military funerals, all of which were upheld as protected speech.
“These aren’t cases going back 200 years,” Donovan said. “These are cases in the last decade.”
Julio Thompson, head of the AG’s civil rights division, added that many of the precedents protecting speech like Misch’s arose from decisions defending the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam War protest movement. Those included one in which businesses were told they could not sue the NAACP over a boycott and one upholding a student’s right to wear an anti-war symbol in school.
Donovan said the one potentially actionable statement was the one that started off the whole affair in March 2016, when Morris’ husband received a message admonishing him to keep her “in her place” or the person sending the message would do it himself.
“We’re getting close, in my opinion, but that threat was never turned over, in terms of the digital communication, to the actual police,” he said.
With no digital investigation to determine the author of the message, Donovan said, there was nobody to prosecute.
Subsequent messages directed at Morris, Donovan said, were “blatantly racist,” but were not threats.
An incident in which Morris’ husband believed his computer had been hacked, changing his username to “dead dead,” might also have given the office more to go on, Donovan said, but the investigation found the computer had not been hacked. The family bought it used, Donovan said, and “dead dead” was a video game screen name used by the previous owners that somehow reappeared due to the computer’s connection to the cloud.
A swastika carved in a tree near Morris’ house might have merited a charge, Donovan said, and the break-ins at the house and car would have as well, but investigators were unable to tie them to any individual.
“I’ve prosecuted a lot of murder cases in my career, people who did horrific things, people who do not deserve respect,” he said. “We do everything we can to not violate the murderer’s fourth amendment rights. We do not violate the murderer’s fifth amendment rights. We have the evidence. In this case, we do not have the evidence. We will continue to look.”
Asked after the forum if the last statement meant the investigation was still open and how actively he was looking, Donovan would not answer directly.
“I think we’ll consider any new evidence as it comes,” he said.
One woman in the audience suggested Donovan should have attempted a prosecution regardless.
“I wonder if the envelope wasn’t pushed enough in terms of precedent,” she said. “If you’re always following precedent, you never move.”
Donovan replied that precedent is a “two-way street.”
“If you lose, you just set precedent, and you also allowed him to sue the state and have the state pay him thousands of dollars,” he said.
Donovan said Morris was neither the first nor the last victim of racial harassment in the state, and racism had been expressed more openly in the past couple of years. He said it is a challenge the community needs to deal with.
“I have my views about why it’s so open now that go directly down to our commander-in-chief in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “We need to listen to people of color, and we need to validate their experiences. Public safety is driven largely by perception. Do you feel safe? We came up short on that.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
