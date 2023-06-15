MONTPELIER — The state will host a number of meal sites this summer for school children and other qualifying persons.

The Summer Food Service Program is to feed children while school is out, according to the Agency of Education. Children 18 and younger can go to them for free meals, as can adults who are mentally or physically disabled who are enrolled in a school program.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0