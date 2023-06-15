MONTPELIER — The state will host a number of meal sites this summer for school children and other qualifying persons.
The Summer Food Service Program is to feed children while school is out, according to the Agency of Education. Children 18 and younger can go to them for free meals, as can adults who are mentally or physically disabled who are enrolled in a school program.
Open meal sites are for any child 18 and younger, while “closed enrolled” and “camp sites” are aimed at specific populations. Open and closed sites offer up to two meals per day, while camp sites can do three.
“Access to nutritious foods is critical for child development, both during the school year and the summer months,” stated Interim Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey, in a release. “This is a fantastic program, and we want to make sure every community is aware of and has access to this resource.” According to the agency, there were 276 meal sites in 2022 that served 780,044 meals.