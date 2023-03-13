The Agency of Transportation will ask the public for input on Vermont’s “Carbon Reduction Strategy” through a series of meetings beginning next week.
The first two meetings will be between noon and 6 p.m. March 23. Zoom links to the meetings will be posted on bit.ly/313carbon online, a web page set up by the AOT with more information on the Carbon Reduction Strategy.
According to a statement from the AOT, there are two reasons for it doing this. One is to further state requirements that greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector contribute 40% of the reductions needed to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions to levels 40% below what they were in 1990 by 2030, and 80% below what they were in 1990 by 2050.
The second reason, according to AOT, is to support requirements from the federal government to create a Carbon Reduction Strategy in line with the U.S. Department of Transportation Carbon Reduction Program, which can provide grants to states to help with their own carbon reduction efforts.
Those who attend the meetings will be able to learn more about the state’s efforts, as well as provide their own comments and questions.
