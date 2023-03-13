The Agency of Transportation will ask the public for input on Vermont’s “Carbon Reduction Strategy” through a series of meetings beginning next week.

The first two meetings will be between noon and 6 p.m. March 23. Zoom links to the meetings will be posted on bit.ly/313carbon online, a web page set up by the AOT with more information on the Carbon Reduction Strategy.

