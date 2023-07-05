BARRE — State transportation authorities want to hear from the public about how to reduce carbon emissions.
To that end, the Agency of Transportation is launching a survey and hosting two online listening sessions. Both sessions will be on July 19, one at noon and the other at 6 p.m. The online survey and links to the online listening sessions can be found at bit.ly/313carbon. The survey closes Aug. 1.
Per state law, Vermont must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below what they were in 1990 by 2030. Transportation emissions must be 40% of that reduction. The federal government is also requiring states to create a “Carbon Reduction Strategy” in order to use the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Carbon Reduction Program, which funds some greenhouse gas reducing transportation projects.
“For the past year, the agency has been evaluating the effectiveness of its programs to understand the most cost-effective and equitable ways to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector,” stated Michele Boomhower, director of the Policy, Planning and Intermodal Development Division at AOT. “It is important for the public to provide input on how these federal dollars will be spent and on other measures that will be needed to support the state’s carbon reduction requirements.”