BARRE — State transportation authorities want to hear from the public about how to reduce carbon emissions.

To that end, the Agency of Transportation is launching a survey and hosting two online listening sessions. Both sessions will be on July 19, one at noon and the other at 6 p.m. The online survey and links to the online listening sessions can be found at bit.ly/313carbon. The survey closes Aug. 1.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0