Rutland City will ask the state for help paying for new housing space for individuals experiencing homelessness, and for workers to help those people, but many leaving a pandemic-era sheltering program still are wondering what they’re going to do.
Mayor Mike Doenges told the Board of Aldermen earlier this week that he attended a meeting recently where he learned from the Department for Children and Families that it is looking for communities to tell it, specifically, what they need in terms of resources.
Doenges said the city doesn’t have the resources or the legal mandate to meet the short-term needs of many people who are going unhoused. What he’s asked the state for is funding to hire two or three people to work as navigators who can work with various groups and agencies in getting people the help they need. These would be state-funded for a few years and work through Project VISION.
He said Friday that the second prong of this is more transitional housing units. Rutland has some, the wait lists are long, Doenges said. The mayor said he knows of a few suitable locations and local entities are willing to work to make it happen quickly, but even if approval came through in June these units wouldn’t be available until next spring.
The project would be, initially, about 10 small, simply built units with room to expand to 50 if need be, said Doenges. The idea would be that if someone finds themselves unhoused, they could live in one of these units while working with service coordinators to get themselves in a place where they can fund their own housing, he said.
This won’t completely solve the issue, he noted, but it will take some pressure off the housing system and give folks shelter while they get their lives in order.
The issue isn’t so much space, it’s a lack of service providers.
“It would be great if you could just find an old warehouse and turn it into a shelter with cots, but the problem is you need staffing, you need supplies, people need to shower, you need all these different components and that’s where the complexity is,” he said.
During the pandemic, thousands of otherwise homeless people were sheltered in hotels through state vouchers. The funding for that has run out and people began exiting the program on June 1, though some more vulnerable people have managed to secure extensions. Even so, within a few more weeks the program likely will be over.
BROC Community Action Chief Executive Officer Tom Donahue said Thursday that his group has been working to help people find other housing options, and many have, but some are still unhoused. Some left the state, others left Rutland County, but in any event, the food shelf BROC runs has also seen its visitors double since the program began to end.
Brenda Siegel, the Democratic nominee for governor in 2022, said she and several others were in the hotels across the state the day people began exiting the program. They realized late in the day that many folks leaving had been mis-categorized and actually qualified for longer stays.
“What was really distressing was that in most of the communities we were in, there’s no designated camping area, so people had nowhere to go, they didn’t know where they were going, it was hard to help them,” she said. “There wasn’t anything worked out for storing people’s belongings.”
In Brattleboro and the Washington County area, there was a big effort to get people tents and other provisions, but less so in other places across Vermont.
“When we were in downtown Burlington we came across somebody who did not know where to go who was sitting there with a tent, had trouble with vision, and didn’t have any ability to put their tent up, so we stopped and helped him,” she said. “It’s as bad as I thought it was going to be.”
The Economic Services Division doesn’t have a way of determining who qualifies for an extension on its own and relies on those receiving the benefit to tell it, stated Miranda Gray, deputy commissioner of the division, in an email.
“ESD did hear from several households after the release of the first letter who did in fact qualify under another category which allowed them to be housed through June 30,” she stated.
If someone believes they are eligible for housing, they should contact ESD at 800-479-6151, she said.
Among those who aren’t sure where they’ll be living in a little while is Shannon Breeden, who is staying at the Quality Inn in Rutland City. She was evicted from her apartment in March after the property was sold to someone out of state. She’d been living there for more than three years, and though disabled did some property maintenance work for the owners. She’s obtained a degree that will let her do graphic design professionally, but it’s difficult.
“Now I’m just trying to establish myself,” she said. “I’ve had people ask me to do logos, but it’s hard to concentrate here.”
There’s quite a blend of different kinds of people around the hotels, she said. Many people are elderly and can’t care for themselves, and there are people who prey on those folks, stealing their things. She has been the victim of attempted theft and assault, she said.
She can’t afford an apartment in Rutland City right now, though she’d rather be living in one than a hotel.
“A lot of people don’t understand, there’s not enough psychiatrists, there’s not enough places in Rutland to even rent,” she said. She said she’s heard rumors about where people who’ve left the hotel are living now, mainly under bridges and behind stores and other businesses.
Susan Ladmer, who also lives at the Quality Inn for the time being, fears her days on Earth are numbered if she has to go back to sleeping in vehicles.
Ladmer is 77 years old. She had a stroke in December — not long after she had to leave the Days Inn, having been kicked out for keeping dogs. The dogs were discovered when one of them died. She said she believes the stress from all this triggered the stroke, which has made it hard for her to concentrate or to work on any one thing for a long time.
“I spend the days saying, 'What else can I do, what else can I do?' Apparently, I think I’m likely to die if I don’t manage to get shelter, and I think there’s a lot of other people who are likely to die.”
She said she came to Vermont from New Hampshire after losing her house to a reverse mortgage deal. Her efforts to financially right herself, or find lodging with friends and relatives, haven’t been successful. She said she doesn’t think she’ll be able to stand the heat this summer if she’s living outside or in a vehicle, and her $900 per month Social Security payments do not cover her living needs.
“I can’t sit in the car because my legs swell up,” she said. “When I went with the dogs in the car, I couldn’t bear it. I need a place to lie down, and there’s not going to be any place to lie down.”
Ladmer said she was doing well prior to her financial troubles and believes her situation can become anyone’s.
“People think they’re all right and that they’re safe, and they’re not,” she said.