Rutland City will ask the state for help paying for new housing space for individuals experiencing homelessness, and for workers to help those people, but many leaving a pandemic-era sheltering program still are wondering what they’re going to do.

Mayor Mike Doenges told the Board of Aldermen earlier this week that he attended a meeting recently where he learned from the Department for Children and Families that it is looking for communities to tell it, specifically, what they need in terms of resources.

