Gail Dufresne said she was just looking for a job.
“I went to unemployment, and they sent me here,” the owner of Vermont Canvas Products said of how she first arrived at the company. “I’d worked at a factory making baby clothes, so I had experience. ... I’d worked here nine months when I bought the place. It was kind of a weird situation. ... (The owners) decided to retire and the woman who’d been here since the start didn’t want it.”
That was 32 years ago. Now, Dufresne is preparing to mark the Woodstock Avenue business’ 50th anniversary — which she’ll do with a 50% off sale Aug. 10-14 — and looking for someone to take over when she retires.
“The business has always taken care of itself,” she said. “I’ve never had to put money into it. I have more work than I know what to do with because I can’t find employees.
The business was founded by Vergil Monroe, whose obituary listed the original name as the Canvas Bag Manufacturing Company and Outlet Store. Lynn Brown, the secretary and bookkeeper, said the incorporation papers show it being founded on Aug. 10, 1972. Dufresne said the company was created from the remains of a Londonderry factory that went out of business.
“The mechanic took the machines and a couple of girls and put them in his garage on Woodstock Avenue,” she said.
Eugene and Barbara Poplawski bought the business in the mid-1980s before selling it to Dufresne.
The company specializes in canvas bags, but also makes covers for everything from butterfly chairs to 17-foot boats and a variety of custom work. Dufresne said the oddest thing she ever made was a harness to weigh baby emus.
“In order to weigh them, they need to use a tractor and they need something soft enough not to harm them and strong enough to support them,” she said. “I only had to make the one. Then, some time later, I got the same request for a pig in Massachusetts that couldn’t get up on its legs and it was a pet.”
Dufresne said she gets a lot of referrals for custom work from veterinarians. A picture on her wall shows a padded outfit she made for an epileptic dog, keeping the animal from getting hurt when it fell during seizures.
The shop does a variety of repairs — including replacing zippers on ski outfits — and her customers for custom work include ski reports, fire departments and the Rutland Regional Medical Center.
“Because they’re local, we use them for any kind of specialty item we need custom-built,” said Shari Owens, who works in the hospital’s marketing department.
Owens said the emergency department in particular has equipment that needs to be stored in certain ways and benefits from custom covering. She also said the products are impressively durable.
“Our own department has had some mail bags and stuff over the years we’ve had them do,” she said. “They last some time.”
Brown said the durability of the products is a mixed blessing.
“We had somebody come in a couple years ago and he had bought a bag here 40 years ago,” she said. “We just had to fix the handles.”
If the bag had worn out, she said, they might have been able to sell him another one.
At 69, Dufresne said she has started to have shoulder problems. She said she’d be game to put in another 10 years if she doesn’t have to work full-time.
“I’m looking to retire,” she said. “Selling the place is hard to do when you don’t have any employees. My employees are all at retirement age, so I’m feeling they’re going to run out of the building at the same time I do.”
This feeling was immediately confirmed by everyone else in the room.
“I’m looking for a young woman — she has to have sewing experience,” Dufresne said. “I’d like a full-time seamstress. I’ll teach her everything I have to teach her and some time down the line I’ll be willing to hand it over. I’ve been looking for a long time.”
