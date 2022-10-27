State officials were in Rutland on Thursday to discuss and celebrate the removal of the Dunklee Pond Dam.
Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore, Todd Menees, river management engineer with the Department of Environmental Conservation, and Will Eldridge, aquatic habitat biologist with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and others were around to discuss the removal of Dunklee as well as other derelict dams.
The ANR estimated there are 1,000 dams in Vermont with hundreds no longer serving a purpose. The dams cause trouble for wildlife, hurt water quality, and pose a risk to human health and safety, in addition to costing money.
The Dunklee Pond Dam was removed last year. It was built on the Tenney Brook sometime around 1792 and served a linseed oil mill, then later a sawmill. It was an ice-pond dam in the 1920s.
“The defunct dam threatened public safety by exacerbating local flood conditions,” stated Menees, in a release. “Removing the dam has alleviated flooding for Rutland City homes, businesses, and the Route 7 travel corridor.”
The Vermont Dam Task Force identifies derelict dams in need of removal. Since 1996, it’s helped remove 57 dams.
“The agency, in coordination with the Vermont Dam Task Force, is dedicated to restoring rivers through the vigorous assessment within the context of Vermont’s natural resources, cultural and historic values,” stated Moore. “This statewide cooperative effort among federal and state agencies, private organizations, and individuals has improved public safety and benefited the environment for Vermonters and visitors alike.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.