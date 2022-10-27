State officials were in Rutland on Thursday to discuss and celebrate the removal of the Dunklee Pond Dam.

Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore, Todd Menees, river management engineer with the Department of Environmental Conservation, and Will Eldridge, aquatic habitat biologist with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and others were around to discuss the removal of Dunklee as well as other derelict dams.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.