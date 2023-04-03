MONTPELIER — For Earth Day, the state is telling Vermonters that they can save money and combat climate change by wasting less food.
People can sign up for the “Scrap Food Waste Challenge” at bit.ly/0403challenge, which is put on by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Solid Waste Program. Those who sign up will get three emails a week and be able to join weekly discussions online. The program helps people track food waste, plan meals, shop more strategically, store food better, and learn recipes to better use all the food they buy.
There will be an in-person event in Barre on Tuesday, 5 p.m., at the Aldrich Library.
DEC claims there are studies showing that 37% of all food waste is from consumers, and of that, only 24% was thrown out because it was something like eggshells or peach pits, the rest being tossed because of spoilage or some other reason.
“Composting is great, but preventing food waste is even better,” stated John Beling, DEC commissioner, in a news release. “The Scrap Food Waste Challenge is an opportunity for participants to rethink their food waste and establish little changes — like eating leftovers for lunch instead of composting them — that can add up to big impacts.”
“The Scrap Food Waste Challenge offers participants a chance not only to prevent food waste and help fight climate change but also to save money,” stated Eiklor. “People may not have a lot of control over what happens at farms, factories, stores, or restaurants. However, the Scrap Food Waste Challenge can teach you how to manage your kitchen, shopping, cooking, and eating habits.”
