MONTPELIER — For Earth Day, the state is telling Vermonters that they can save money and combat climate change by wasting less food.

People can sign up for the “Scrap Food Waste Challenge” at bit.ly/0403challenge, which is put on by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Solid Waste Program. Those who sign up will get three emails a week and be able to join weekly discussions online. The program helps people track food waste, plan meals, shop more strategically, store food better, and learn recipes to better use all the food they buy.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.