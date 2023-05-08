MONTPELIER — As part of an ongoing recovery project, wildlife officials have announced the annual closings of cliffs where peregrine falcons nest across Vermont. The closures began this month and will run until Aug. 1 to protect the birds from human interference during breeding season.

“These nesting closures are critical,” said biologist Margaret Fowle of Audubon Vermont. “We want to maintain the population.” Peregrine falcons, known for their remarkable speed and hunting skills, have made an extraordinary comeback from near extinction in the past century. In the mid-1900s, peregrines became both federal and state endangered species after suffering significant declines due to the harmful pesticide DDT.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.