Up to 100 Afghan refugees are coming to Vermont, but it remained unclear Thursday how many might make it to Rutland.
Gov. Phil Scott’s office announced late Thursday afternoon that the U.S. Department of State had approved the placement of 100 Afghan refugees in Vermont through the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI). The announcement also noted that the Ethiopian Community Development Council, another resettlement agency that works parallel to USCRI, had been approved to open a field office in Brattleboro, where it plans to apply to bring in 25 Afghan refugees.
While there had been talks between city government and USCRI about placing some of them in Rutland after an initial wave of settlement in Chittenden County, the city was not mentioned in the announcement.
“Beyond that, depending on numbers and when they come in and our ability to house people and find people work, we will probably look to another community,” said Tracy Dolan, director of the State Refugee Office. “What that community is, remains to be determined.”
Amila Merdzanovic, director of USCRI’s Vermont office, said the organization did still plan to place some of the Afghans in Rutland.
“Because we’re up here, logistically it’ll just make sense to start up here,” said Merdzanovic, whose office is in Colchester.
Rutland was designated a refugee resettlement site in 2016 and slated to receive 100 Syrian refugees, despite a fierce local backlash. Only three families arrived, though, before the Trump administration effectively ended the program in 2017. Merdzanovic said the families were doing well.
“Rutland is home for them,” she said. “They are excited about the prospect of new refugee families coming to the area.”
Scott has long lobbied to bring refugees to Vermont, touting resettlement as part of the solution to the state’s declining population and shrinking workforce.
Merdzanovic met with the Board of Aldermen last week to discuss the possibility of bringing some of the Afghans to Rutland and had also met briefly with members of Rutland Welcomes, the grass-roots organization that formed in the Rutland area in 2016 to help refugees settle in as they arrived.
“I want to thank the community,” Merdzanovic said. “We’ve heard from many people, and we continue to hear messages from people offering their support, offering to volunteer. We want to make sure they’re welcome.”
Merdzanovic said she did not know the timeline for the arrivals, but Afghan refugees had already begun to arrive in other states.
“Once we get a notification from our home office about a family, it will be a week to 10 days before they travel,” she said. “I’m hoping we’re going to see our first family soon.”
