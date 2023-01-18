Vermont Country Store laid off 32 workers last week, according to CEO Jim Hall.
While the company normally takes on seasonal staff through the holidays, Hall said the layoffs were year-round workers.
“We haven’t had these kinds of layoffs since 2009,” Hall said Wednesday.
Hall said online ordering — a significant part of the company’s business — spiked in 2020 and 2021 with the onset of the pandemic. He said that dramatic growth in sales initially offset a jump in expenses that started in the latter half of 2021 — particularly fuel, postage and catalog materials.
Postal costs, which Hall said went up 30% in the last two years, were particularly hard for the company to absorb.
“As the pandemic waned, we’ve returned more to 2019 business volumes, but the costs have stuck,” he said. “Consumer jitters really began when Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil prices spiked. ... It’s a disconcerting environment for consumers. ... We are a little more discretionary than most things.”
Employees were laid off from every part of the company, Hall said, including the distribution center in Clarendon, leaving them with 490 employees total.
He said everyone affected received severance packages based on years of service, and that health benefits were being maintained for 90 days. Hall said the company tried to cut staff through attrition and other workarounds.
“We did everything we could to avoid this, but it wasn’t avoidable,” he said. “We knew the pandemic boom would subside. We did not staff up, outside of volume-related areas. These are difficult cuts for us to make.”
Hall said the company is financially strong overall and is trying to stay that way.
“If you went to the doctor and the doctor said you’re 40 pounds overweight and your cholesterol is high ... if you did nothing about it, you’d be foolish,” he said. “We’re family-owned and intend to stay that way. It’s a short-term issue we hope to correct next year.”
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
