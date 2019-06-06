MONTPELIER — Vermont Days will take place this weekend.
According to a news release, the event is an annual invitation to visitors and Vermonters to explore, for free, Vermont’s fishing, state parks, historic culture and celebrate the arrival of summer. All Vermont State Park day-use areas and all state-owned historic sites will be open at no charge.
Saturday is free fishing day, the one day of the summer when anyone can fish in Vermont without a license. The Vermont History Museum in Montpelier and the Vermont History Center in Barre will also offer free admission Saturday.
The Green Mountain Brass Band will play at Waterbury Center State Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
