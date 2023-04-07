WATERBURY — The Department of Public Safety is investigating “racist hate messages” purportedly sent Friday by a group calling itself “New England White Network.”
The Department of Public Safety said it has asked its law enforcement partners to send any reports of messages like this along to Vermont State Police.
According to the department, it’s also talking with the Vermont Office of the Attorney General to see if the messages violate the law.
DPS stated that anyone who receives such a message should report it to local law enforcement.
The department wasn’t clear on who had received these messages, nor did it provide further details.
