Vermont’s Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day, reopening on Tuesday within their normal 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours.
The centers are still closed Sundays.
The centers were propped up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help people recover from the July flood.
They’re at the Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury; Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre; Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square, Barton; Northern Vermont University’s McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road, Johnson; Vermont College of Fine Arts University, 36 College St., Montpelier; Cabot Town Hall, 3084 Main St., Cabot; Wardsboro Town Hall, 99 Main St., Wardsboro.
Go to fema.gov/disaster/4720 for more online information.
— Staff Report