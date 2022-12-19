WATERBURY — Following a report from the state auditor, the Department of Corrections says it will digitize its grievance reporting process and stand up a new, independent investigations unit for looking into said grievances.

“It’s time to make these much-needed upgrades, and I thank State Auditor Doug Hoffer and his staff for their thorough analysis of the current system and assistance in identifying key opportunities for change,” stated Nicholas J. Deml, commissioner of the Department of Corrections, in a release. “The grievance process is an important tool for incarcerated individuals to report concerns and to alert DOC staff to issues requiring immediate attention. These changes will increase accountability and transparency across Vermont’s entire correctional system.”

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

