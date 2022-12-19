WATERBURY — Following a report from the state auditor, the Department of Corrections says it will digitize its grievance reporting process and stand up a new, independent investigations unit for looking into said grievances.
“It’s time to make these much-needed upgrades, and I thank State Auditor Doug Hoffer and his staff for their thorough analysis of the current system and assistance in identifying key opportunities for change,” stated Nicholas J. Deml, commissioner of the Department of Corrections, in a release. “The grievance process is an important tool for incarcerated individuals to report concerns and to alert DOC staff to issues requiring immediate attention. These changes will increase accountability and transparency across Vermont’s entire correctional system.”
The DOC made the announcement on Monday, the same day Hoffer said he planned to release the report.
The DOC release claims that Vermont will be one of the first states to use a digital grievance system that works with tablets on a statewide level. The current system uses paper and carbon copies that get mailed to a central office.
The new grievance system will be ready by early next year, according to DOC, but it plans to do more modernizing over the course of 2023.
The Corrections Investigative Unit was codified in 2021, according to DOC, but will be stood up now in order to review grievances as well as review escapes, sexual assault allegations and inmate deaths.
“Vermont is once again taking a major step forward to lead the nation on this issue,” stated Deml. “And it is a reminder that improvements to our correctional system can positively impact every individual — regardless of incarceration status — and make us all safer, healthier, and more accountable.”
According to Hoffer’s report, a full analysis of the DOC’s grievance system wasn’t possible because it was so deficient.
“The system is inadequate, the training for staff is inadequate, the top management has not assigned responsibility for this to anyone,” Hoffer said on Monday. “And usually when you do that you expect some results.”
He said his office plans to release a second report a year from now to see if the DOC followed up on its plans.
“The good news is they acknowledged and did not challenge or question any of our findings and took the recommendation seriously and claim that they’re going to make every effort to improve, and I hope they do,” he said.
Hoffer acknowledged that DOC has been facing serious challenges, many of them related to staffing.
“Their turnover rate is high, they have a lot of people who as a result of vacancies and turnover are required to work a lot of hours which is arguably not terribly healthy given the nature of the work,” he said. “It puts people at risk, it does nothing good for morale and it’s a real, serious problem.”
Once someone is in the state’s custody, the state becomes responsible for their welfare, Hoffer said. Many of the issues found in the report were small, but some weren’t. Not addressing them properly presents a potential legal liability.
Hoffer said he’s not in a position to say what resources DOC needs to improve but knows this report can and likely will be used to make a case before the legislature in 2023.
He noted that many staff members in DOC have said they want more training with regards to processing grievances.
