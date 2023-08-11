Folks in need of a meal now have an online resource they can turn to in order to find one.
Folks in need of a meal now have an online resource they can turn to in order to find one.
The Vermont Emergency Eats site is at vtemergencyeats.org. Go straight to vtemergencyeats.org/findameal in order to find where you can get a meal nearby.
The website has information on who qualifies for emergency meals and how they can get them.
The program will run through Sept. 5.
Groups participating around the state include: Capstone Community Action (Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Washington), Center for an Agricultural Economy (Caledonia, Orleans), Green Mountain Farm to School (Caledonia, Orleans), Springfield Family Center/Chester Helping Hands (Windham, Windsor), and Vermont Farmers Food Center (Rutland).
