Folks in need of a meal now have an online resource they can turn to in order to find one.

The Vermont Emergency Eats site is at vtemergencyeats.org. Go straight to vtemergencyeats.org/findameal in order to find where you can get a meal nearby.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags