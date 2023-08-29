The state is reminding flood victims that they can apply for up to $20,000, and in some cases more, in grants to help them recover.
Brett Long, deputy commissioner of the Department of Economic Development, said Tuesday that many Vermonters are still cleaning up from the historic floods that impacted the state in July and that many he’s spoken to don’t know about the Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program.
A link to the application form can be found online at bit.ly/829BEGAP, along with detailed information on eligibility and what the funds can be spent on.
Long said the program has $20 million in it. There’s no deadline to apply. The program will last until the funds are spent.
“It’s been a month or so since we started the program,” he said. “One of the messages I’m trying to get out there is that there’s plenty of money available.”
About 700 people have started applications, but around 150 haven’t finalized them. Another 150 or so were asked a few questions about their application yet haven’t resubmitted.
Roughly 400 applications have been completed and are being reviewed, said Long. Of those, about 140 have been approved. So far, around $1.7 million has been awarded.
There’s $1 million set aside specifically for agricultural damage, Long said.
“I think that tranche will probably go pretty quickly,” he said, as there have been many applications. For many farmers, the floods hit right when they were about to harvest their crops.
If a business sustained a net loss of more than $1 million, it can apply for more than $20,000, said Long. The award will depend on the number of employees impacted.
Any Vermonter who sustained physical damage from the flood should apply, he said. Those who started applications should finish them.
“I think the big issue is people are just so busy with cleanup that they’re not focused on anything else,” he said.
His department has reached out to its various partners across the state to spread the word, these include downtown groups, chambers of commerce and economic development organizations.
Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, said Tuesday that she just recently emailed her business network about BEGAP, but it’s only been about 23 hours since she did so and businesses don’t necessarily let her know whether they’ve applied for something like this.
Businesses are more interested in grants than loans right now, she said, which is why she thinks they’ll find BEGAP interesting.
“Not one of the businesses has said, ‘OK, don’t send me any more.’ They’ve been very thankful and appreciative of all the different avenues that there are because this is kind of uncharted water for us,” she said. “This isn’t something that we deal with on an annual basis or even every few years. This is something that a lot of us haven’t seen before, so it’s definitely helpful.”
Katie Trautz, executive director of Montpelier Alive, is among those helping the state spread the word about BEGAP while helping businesses in her community recover.
“I know that there have been some technical challenges in filling it out and also the state returning them, saying they need to fill out more information and documentation, so that has slowed the process down for their applications getting accepted,” she said.
Business owners are finding the BEGAP application to be somewhat more lengthy and complex than other aid programs available to them, but even so, they’re grateful that it’s there, said Trautz.
She said she’s been connecting people with the Central Vermont Economic Development Corp. for help.