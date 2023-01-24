After being extended several times, the popular Vermont Everyone Eats program will come to an end March 31.
The program was stood up during the pandemic as a way to get food to those who couldn’t afford it, and to give some financial assistance to restaurants. It provided prepared meals made by local establishments to those in need of meals.
Amanda Witman, Vermont Everyone Eats communications and stakeholder engagement coordinator, said on Tuesday that many of the people who worked on VEE did so through their existing roles with the groups that stepped up to administer the federally funded program.
According to a news release from VEE, the program began Aug. 1, 2020, the year the pandemic started, and has distributed 3.5 million meals all across the state, generating $34 million in revenue for the restaurants that participated.
“This extraordinary program has shown us firsthand how well the multiplier effect can work to stretch federal dollars to benefit many more people when a program spans multiple sectors,” stated Kathleen Devlin, interim executive director at Southeastern Vermont Community Action. “Addressing food security, economic development, and agricultural resilience with a single federal dollar is unprecedented. We need to see more programs like this.”
SEVCA is one of Vermont’s community action groups and served as the coordinating agency for the VEE program.
Witman said that data analysts who’ve looked at VEE spending believe the $34 million in revenue generated an additional $66.2 million in economic activity, benefiting people who needed food, restaurants and farmers.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided $42 million to the program, with Vermont kicking in $1.3 million.
The program helped to forge new relationships and connections between Vermont’s various food insecurity groups, she said, which may lead to good things later on. Everyone Eats also identified some gaps in the food-aid network, she said. For example, there is a real need for prepared meals and not everyone with food insecurity is able to cook for themselves.
Leda Scheintaub, who owns Dosa Kitchen in Brattleboro with her husband Nash Patel, said on Tuesday that she believes the program essentially saved the town during the pandemic, with several restaurants and food trucks participating.
Dosa Kitchen has been a food truck for many years. It opened as a restaurant briefly but closed during the pandemic, for non-pandemic related reasons. Scheintaub said the food truck will run again starting in May, while Everyone Eats gave it the buffer it needed to start a production kitchen.
“I think it really saved our town, not to be too dramatic,” she said. “So many restaurants closed during the pandemic nationwide and very few closed in Brattleboro.”
Sue Minter, executive director at Capstone Community Action in Barre, said her organization worked with many other community partners to create a mass feeding network to coordinate hunger relief efforts during the pandemic. At the height of the Everyone Eats program, 5,000 meals were being prepared by local restaurants — as many as 35 — on a weekly basis. That’s slowed to 2,200 meals a week, she said. All told, Everyone Eats put 398,000 meals into the Capstone service areas.
“It’s ending, but hunger is not ending,” Minter said. “In fact, it’s worse in that the conditions of our pandemic economy aren’t over, in fact the gap is wider than it’s been. Our job is certainly not done with the end of this program; it’s certainly going to get a lot more important, the work we do.”
“This emergency program played a key role in providing meals to households while providing stable income for Vermont restaurants, farmers and food producers during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Josh Hanford, commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development, in the VEE news release. “As this federally funded emergency COVID-19 response tool winds down, the hard work of developing sustainable solutions to end food insecurity in Vermont will continue.”
The program did well in rallying communities related to food, stated Vermont Foodbank Chief Executive Officer and VEE Statewide Task Force member John Sayles in the same release. “Hunger, a solvable problem, still exists. While VEE is coming to a close, collaborative action will continue across Vermont to ensure the dignity of enough nourishing food for all.”
Disclosure: Executive Editor Steven Pappas is the chair of the board of directors for Capstone Community Action in Barre.
