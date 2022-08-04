The Vermont Farmers Food Center will not be able to reopen its main building in time for the winter farmers market, the organization announced Thursday.

The state ordered VFFC to close Farmers Hall in January after testing discovered that TCE, a contaminant under the building, was getting into the air at dangerous levels. The testing was part of plans for an expansion of the facility, and the group said Thursday that additional testing as part of that effort had detected “underground masses” that might be old fuel storage tanks.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

