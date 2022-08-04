The Vermont Farmers Food Center will not be able to reopen its main building in time for the winter farmers market, the organization announced Thursday.
The state ordered VFFC to close Farmers Hall in January after testing discovered that TCE, a contaminant under the building, was getting into the air at dangerous levels. The testing was part of plans for an expansion of the facility, and the group said Thursday that additional testing as part of that effort had detected “underground masses” that might be old fuel storage tanks.
Prior to this discovery, VFFC’s leadership had been adamant they would have all the needed cleanup done in time to reopen for the winter market in November. Executive Director Heidi Lynch said Thursday that goal had gone out the window.
“We were trying so hard and we made tons of progress,” Lynch said. “The process now is for the engineers to do their due diligence and next steps are not going to line up for November.”
The sudden closure of the building displaced the winter farmers market, which relocated to the Cortina Inn for the remainder of the season. Vermont Farmers Market Board President Paul Horton, who could not immediately be reached Thursday, said the hotel was not a viable long-term location and the market was was eager to return to the VFFC’s compound on West Street. Lynch said VFFC will help the market find a new temporary venue.
Mayor David Allaire said the city wants to keep the farmers market in the city limits — the organization chose the Cortina, which is located in Rutland Town, in January after efforts to find a suitable location within the city were unsuccessful. That choice prompted some pushback from at least one member of the Board of Aldermen.
“We need to have an all-out push on both ends, the city and their end, to find a suitable place,” Allaire said. “I’ve got to believe there’s a facility in the city that’s large enough — I think they’re looking at 8,000 square feet — to meet their needs. We just need to look a little harder.”
Lynch referred technical questions about the situation to Ed Bove at the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, who could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
The VFFC went before the Board of Aldermen last month hoping to get a $180,000 loan to begin the cleanup ahead of a grant process. They were rebuffed, but board members offered to find more indirect ways to support the effort. Allaire said Thursday he was unsure if the new developments changed the level of involvement he thought the city should have in the cleanup effort.
“It’s too quick to think about that,” he said. “I will give that some thought.”
Lynch said the assessments have been funded through the state’s brownfields program and the latest development means they no longer have a good handle on how much they will need for the cleanup.
“We’re going to keep going,” she said. “This isn’t a stop, now. It’s just more steps.”
