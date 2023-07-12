The Vermont Farmers Food Center expects a new floor will let them reopen Farmers Hall.
Organizers unveiled an $800,000 corrective action plan Tuesday intended to resolve the air-quality issues that led to the state closing the building last year. The plan is expected to win quick approval by the state and could, the group’s leadership said, allow them to reopen by November.
“This is a project that fits with all the tenets of brownfield’s development,” engineer Steve LaRosa said during a public meeting at the VFFC compound.
The Farmers Hall building, which hosts the winter farmers market, was ordered closed by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation at the beginning of last year after unacceptable levels of a known carcinogen called TCE were found in the air.
“Luckily, we didn’t find any of those vapors coming up in any of the other buildings at levels above the regulatory standard,” LaRosa said.
They did, however, find some traces of PCBs, asbestos and lead in construction materials in the compound’s buildings, and dealing with those was included in the plan, LaRosa said.
The main remediation effort described by LaRosa involved covering all floor spaces in Farmers Hall with an impermeable barrier.
“It’s a really thick, high-density polyethylene,” he said. “It’s almost like a plastic trash can. It’s that thick, but it can be rolled out.”
A layer of concrete would go on top of that, LaRosa said, and then fixtures and door frames would have to be adjusted to the new level of the floor. The plan also involved removing contaminated materials from the area around the building’s old freight elevator.
Kimberly Caldwell, an environmental analyst for DEC, said she expected to approve the plan, barring anything unexpected coming up during a public comment period that closes July 20.
“What I look at as a regulator is a professional engineer has provided enough information to me to instill confidence in the design,” she said.
Elizabeth Kulas, a consultant working with the VFFC, said that once DEC approves the plan, she is poised to apply for $800,000 from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
“We’re hoping to have that by the end of July, early August,” she said. “Then it’s a matter of getting through all the logistics of grant compliance and the bid process.”
Kulas said she has done as much as she can to line up contractors, but was limited in how much she could do ahead of time by the requirements that would come with the funding.
“I can assure you there’s been an incredible amount of groundwork laid,” she said. “The intention is to be into construction very early fall and ideally have occupancy — ideally — the end of October. There’s a lot of things that have to fall into place.”
LaRosa said Nov. 1 was a “very doable date” for the work to be complete.