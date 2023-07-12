Vermont Farmers Food Center
Buy Now

The Vermont Farmers Food Center on West Street in Rutland.

 File photo by Jon Olender

The Vermont Farmers Food Center expects a new floor will let them reopen Farmers Hall.

Organizers unveiled an $800,000 corrective action plan Tuesday intended to resolve the air-quality issues that led to the state closing the building last year. The plan is expected to win quick approval by the state and could, the group’s leadership said, allow them to reopen by November.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0