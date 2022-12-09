The Vermont Farmers Food Center finally got some good news.
"The digging happened," said Executive Director Heidi Lynch on Friday. "The good news is, there were no tanks. That was the best-case scenario they were hoping for."
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Vermont Farmers Food Center finally got some good news.
"The digging happened," said Executive Director Heidi Lynch on Friday. "The good news is, there were no tanks. That was the best-case scenario they were hoping for."
It's been a rough year for the VFFC.
In January, the Vermont Farmers Market was displaced when Farmers Hall, at 251 West St. in Rutland, was ordered closed by the state after testing found unacceptable levels of contaminants from beneath the building were leeching into the air inside. The organization's leadership was adamant they would have the issue resolved in time for the next winter market season in November.
Those ambitions hit a wall in the summer, when additional testing at the site detected "underground masses" that might have been buried fuel tanks.
"In one of the locations, there was a large scale ... that was buried underneath the concrete," said Elisabeth Kulas, a consultant working with the organization on the cleanup and expansion plans. "It showed up on the sonar as a mass."
The other spot, Kulas said, turned out to be a 10-foot hole filled with roughly one-inch stones. She said nobody knew why that was there, but her own theory was that it had once housed another industrial scale that had been removed, the resulting void filled with the stone.
Lynch said the next step is submission of a corrective action plan for state approval, after which they'll apply for grants to pay for the cleanup. She said details were being worked out.
"It is the priority of the Farmers Food Center to get through the implementation — not just the corrective action plan or funding for implementation, but the implementation itself — by next summer," Kulas said. "That is looking more likely with this outcome."
Kulas said the property had been designated a brownfields site and the cleanup would involve more than just the trichloroethylene contamination, though none of the other contaminants pose the same health risks and are expected to be less challenging to remove.
Meanwhile, the Vermont Farmers Market has relocated to the Franklin Conference Center for the winter months.
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.