The state will be setting up a number of “resource centers” this week, where individuals and businesses impacted by the flooding can go to have their questions answered.
All of the centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., said Jenney Samuelson, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, during a news conference held Monday morning.
She and other state and federal officials gave brief overviews of the help available, and where people and businesses can go to look for more information. (Additional resources appear on A8.)
Vermont’s flood recovery website is at vem.vermont.gov/flood, while 211 is the number to dial for information, as well as to report damage.
People in emergency situations should call 911.
Samuelson said resource centers were opened over the weekend in Barre at the Barre Auditorium and Ludlow at Ludlow Community Center. There will be another opening at Johnson Elementary School on Tuesday and Wednesday. In Woodstock, a center will be at Woodstock Union High School on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and in Londonderry at Neighborhood Connection on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. In Hardwick, a center will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, location to be determined.
Shelters are available to anyone in Vermont who needs one, she said. Right now, there are 1,000 beds with only 60 being used, she said.
“There is significant shelter capacity, and we hope people will take advantage of this resource across the state,” Samuelson said.
People can call 211 or visit redcross.org/local/me-nh-vt/get-help.html to locate a shelter.
People can also text the word “shelter” or “refugio” along with their ZIP code to 43362 and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will send them a list of shelter locations.
If someone’s home was destroyed by flooding, the Department for Children and Families has a General Assistance Program that can put them up in a hotel for as long as 84 days. Call (800)-775-0506 to apply.
“We’ve heard that accessing food has become challenging in some areas of the state,” she said. “For immediate needs, Vermonters have access to a network of food shelves across the state.”
The Vermont Foodbank at Vermontfoodbank.org has ways people can get help with food, she said. People can call it at (800)-585-2265.
People can also see if they qualify for 3SquaresVT benefits by calling (800)-479-6151. They might also qualify for WIC benefits and should check into that by visiting healthvermont.gov/family/wic or by calling (802)-863-7200.
People who receive benefits who had their food or medications destroyed by the floods can get them replaced, she said.
Those over 60 might qualify for the Meals on Wheels program and should call (800)-642-5119. The Vermont Center for Independent Living can also help connect people. It’s at vcil.org or at (802)-224-1823
“In addition to food and shelter we’re hearing that Vermonters are struggling with their health care and prescription medications across the state,” she said. “We’re aware that people on Medicaid for their insurance have lost prescriptions in the flood and those can get replaced by calling (855)-899-9600. Or going online to info.healthvermont.gov/find/local/help.”
Those with a mental health need can call 988, or text to 741741 she said.
Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said people who don’t think they would normally qualify for unemployment benefits might still do so.
“If someone’s place of employment is closed and they are not working, they are more than likely eligible for unemployment insurance benefits right out of the gate,” he said. “There are some nuances to that but generally speaking we would treat this just like a typical layoff from employment whether it’s temporary or permanent, and so they should call our call center at (877)-214-3330 to open a claim.”
People might want to wait until Wednesday before doing that, he said. By then the Department of Labor will have an initial application form on its website. Waiting won’t affect someone’s application, he said.
The state is looking for approval to take Disaster Unemployment Assistance Program claims in the coming weeks, as well to help people who might not have normally qualified for unemployment insurance.
“At the end of the day, the door to get benefits all flows through the traditional unemployment system, so everybody goes through that one door to file,” he said.
The DOL will have information on labor.vermont.gov/disaster/unemployment/assistance as well. As of Monday, 100 people had signed up through the site to receive alerts.
For those on unemployment from the flooding, work search requirements have been waived if their employer plans to reopen within the next 10 weeks, Harrington said.
Chelsey Smith, FEMA individual assistance branch director, said there are programs for renters and homeowners without insurance or who were under-insured. It can help with everything from rent, medical, moving, storage and personal property loss. It’s available to individuals in Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Winsor counties. FEMA can’t duplicate benefits and will take applications through Sept. 12. Visit disasterassistance.gov or call (800)-621-3362.
FEMA personnel are going door to door checking on damages. They’ll have visible badges. She suggested everyone document all their losses.
The federal Small Business Administration also can offer low interest loans, said Small Business Administration Public Information Officer Carl Dombek.
Homeowners can borrow up to $40,000 for most personal property, and could borrow up to $200,000 for real estate damage. The SBA, like FEMA, can’t duplicate other benefits. He said to first register with FEMA, then to look for an SBA Disaster Loan. Loans can be for up to 30 years, be around 2.5% for homeowners, and there are no payments or interest in the first year. Businesses can be loaned more funds than homeowners, up to $2 million depending on need.
People can call SBA at (800)-659-2955 or visit Disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts said most farmers know to contact their farm service agency about damages but that the agency’s website, agriculture.vermont.gov, has information, as well.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com