Vermont FEED is helping other states learn how to bring local food into the classroom.
In recent years, the Vermont FEED (Food Education Every Day) has been expanding its mission to engage students and communities with local food systems through its Northeast Farm to School Institute.
The institute, which kicked off its annual retreat at Shelburne Farms this week, brings together teams of stakeholders from other states to get professional development and technical assistance to implement their own farm-to-school institutes and programs.
This year, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the institute has expanded to offer a Farm to School Institute Adaptation Program to support teams from across the country, including Arkansas, Nebraska, Oregon and Washington.
Betsy Rosenbluth, program director at Vermont FEED, said the institute has helped schools in Vermont, and around the country, adopt sustainable farm-to-school programs that can change school culture.
Through the institute, teams will be paired with coaches who will help them develop action plans that fit particular communities by sharing best practices developed here in Vermont over the past two decades of Vermont FEED’s existence.
“So instead of making farm to school a certain activity or an add-on to a really crowded curriculum, it becomes, what are your school priorities and then how does farm to school help you in making that happen?” she said.
Rosenbluth said the program easily can be adapted to a diversity of communities.
“It's really based on place,” she said. “That program will match whether they're in an urban or rural community, whether they're preschool or high school, the diversity of the student body — that's all part of their planning, to make sure they have a farm-to-school program that has staying power.”
More than supporting local farmers and producers, Rosenbluth said the programs create a place-based, hands-on experience where students learn where their food comes from and understand both the nutritional and community benefits of supporting local food systems.
“And then when they go to the cafeteria, they're already engaged with that food — they're willing to try new vegetables, they're willing to try new foods because it's part of the culture of the school,” she said. “They're doing taste testing, they might have a school garden, all of those good things.”
Food access and security also is a key focus, she said, whether it’s expanding offerings in the cafeteria, getting students to try new foods or making connections with the greater community by donating food grown in school gardens to local food shelves.
In the Northeast, Rosenbluth said more than 120 schools, school districts and early childhood programs have been participating in the institute.
This week, about 90 people representing 10 schools from around the country are gathering in Shelburne for this year’s retreat.
Sarah Smith, farm-to-school specialist at the Nebraska Department of Education, is attending the retreat for the first time.
She said her state adapted the farm-to-school institute this past school year thanks to a USDA grant, bringing in eight schools from rural, urban and tribal areas statewide.
Smith said her team is at the retreat this week to figure out how to sustain Nebraska’s programs once federal funding dries up.
“It seemed like the next step for us to grow from housing farm-to-school efforts and responsibilities on just school food service and really looking at how we can get food service and administrators and (agricultural) educators and teachers working together to be more comprehensive and more impactful,” she said.
Smith said the Vermont FEED model is useful because it’s been proven and is easy to adapt to her state’s needs.
“It was somewhere for us to launch from rather than us having to design it from scratch,” she said.
In Nebraska schools, Smith said there is a lot of interest in building gardens and greenhouses but it's been slow going.
“We don't have a ton of people that are intentionally focused on the work so we just have to rely a lot on partners and create programs that can kind of maintain,” she said.
She added local ranchers have been helpful in getting locally raised beef — the state’s largest agricultural product — into schools.
Smith said Nebraska’s large population of Indigenous Peoples has been particularly engaged in farm-to-school programs, as well as developing nature-based curricula that brings students outside the classroom.
She noted one tribal school has been farming on seven acres of land and is working on opening a facility to process the food being grown there.
Other efforts include developing curricula that focuses on food sovereignty, as well as providing recipes that are reflective of local tribal culture.
Smith said that while farmers markets are common in Nebraska, access to local food is more limited than in Vermont, for example, but interest in growing.
“I think, especially with COVID, people recognized the value of local foods within that supply chain,” she said.
She said the state is a large exporter of agricultural goods but doesn’t necessarily grow food specifically for local consumers.
“Keeping that food within our state would be something I think we could grow in,” she said.
Simca Horwitz, co-director of Massachusetts Farm to School, has participated in the institute several times in the past. While she wasn’t personally attending this week, she said one Massachusetts school was on hand.
Horwitz said her state launched its own farm-to-school institute several years ago based on the Vermont model.
“We're just really grateful to have had the opportunity to learn from the folks in Vermont and to have their ongoing support as we've adapted the program here in Massachusetts,” she said. “They've been incredible mentors in this.”
Massachusetts, being a state with a larger and diverse population, Horwitz said the farm-to-school model varies based on where a school is located.
In Springfield, Massachusetts, for example, the focus has been on incorporating local food into meals and operating gardens at elementary schools. They also participate in a program called FoodCorps, an AmeriCorps-supported program that places staff at schools to support food and garden education.
Coastal communities, she added, have been working to bring more fresh seafood into school meal programs.
Others have been making hydroponic farms out of repurposed shipping containers.
“That's one of the nice things about farm to school is that there isn't one model. It can look really different in different places,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.